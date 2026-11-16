Ex Leaves Her With His Cell Phone Bill, So Woman Gets Even By Making Sure He Can No Longer Avoid His Student Loan Payments

If you learn something from this story, it’s that you should never cosign for someone, especially if you know they’re bad with money.

In this story, one woman foolishly cosigned for her boyfriend so that he could get a cell phone. She later realized that was a really bad idea, and eventually he became her ex boyfriend.

Then, one day, the phone rang, and she was handed the perfect opportunity for revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

I won’t get my money back. But Uncle Sam will. Decades ago I was engaged to a guy who had poor financial skills. Had tons of student loans, dropped out of multiple universities, never finished a degree, bought a car on a credit card. He filed for bankruptcy in his early 20’s, before we’d even met. His credit was so bad he couldn’t get a cellphone.

So I cosigned for him.

Yikes! That was a mistake, but she found out too late.

Months go by and he decides he’s going to move 1,000 miles away “to find himself” and maybe he’d be back. Months after that I get a collections notification that he’s never once paid his cellphone bill. I have to pay for late fees, a broken contract, and the phone itself. $1,500. Which is a TON of money to me in 1996!

She got a strange call.

Fast forward another few months and I get a call asking if I’m me (I am) and if this guy was available to talk. Explained “No, he left me. He lives in such and such city now.” The caller asks if I have his address or phone number. I don’t. I ask the caller what this is about.

This time, it didn’t involve her.

Says this guy has defaulted on his student loans and they can’t find him. I panic, thinking somehow he’s made me responsible for this as well. Nope, they’re just trying to find him. I tell him the name of the guy I know he’s living with in this new city.

But one more thing…

The caller thanks me and goes to hang up. I say “Wait!”. He says “Yes ma’am?” I reply “Hunt him down like a dog.”

She eventually found out what happened.

He laughs and says “Yes ma’am, we will.” The very next year I run into the ex at a bar near his new city. He tells me how his wages are being garnished because of his unpaid student loans. Awww. Wonder how they found him? It’s not much, but it makes me smile.

That would be somewhat satisfying. He really is bad with money. Cosigning for him was a big mistake.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person shares how they would’ve responded to the ex’s news.

I know I didn’t have a cell phone in 1996!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

Someone who does skip tracing weighs in.

He deserved that!

Really, it would be great if she could get her money back somehow, but at least she feels satisfied knowing that the people tracking him down were able to find him.

She messed up cosigning so he could get a phone. But she definitely dodged a bullet by breaking up with him.

When you tick off an ex, watch out!

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