He Only Had One Day to See the City—Then His Girlfriend’s Cold Turned Into a Tearful Ultimatum About Leaving Her Side

Few things test a couple like a sniffle on day one of vacation.

One couple was on a week-long trip when the girlfriend caught a cold and needed a day of rest at the hotel. It also happened to be their last day in the city, and the only one they’d scheduled for exploring.

The boyfriend wanted to head out alone, since she wasn’t sick enough to need care and watching her nap sounded dull.

But she asked him to stay with her, because she thought being alone at the hotel would be sad and that vacation was supposed to be something they did together.

They went around in circles, but still couldn’t agree on a path forward.

Keep reading to find out what the internet had to say about the whole ordeal.

AITAH for wanting to leave my sick gf at the hotel while i explore the city My GF (32F) and I (33M) are on holiday, and she has come down with a cold and needs to rest and relax at the hotel. We have a week left to go on this holiday, although this is our last day in this city.

The couple can’t agree on how to deal with this.

I want to leave her at the hotel and go explore by myself. She wants me to stay at the hotel with her. My arguments are that she is not so sick as to be needing care (if we were back home, I’d still go to work); this is the last day we have in this city and the only day we had scheduled to explore; and sitting in the hotel while she sleeps and watches TV is boring.

But his girlfriend thinks about the situation very differently.

She thinks that being at the hotel alone is sad and that I shouldn’t want to explore without her because it’s “our holiday,” and she wouldn’t go out if it was me who was sick. She points to our last holiday when I got sick and she stayed at the hotel (even though I wanted her to go out without me). This disagreement has resulted in tears and arguing. AITAH for wanting to go out without her?

Holidays like this don’t just come around every day.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks he should feel free to sightsee on his own while his girlfriend recovers.

Some people want to be alone while they’re sick.

He has a small role to play in making her feel better, but not as big of a role as his girlfriend is expecting.

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This user condemns the girlfriend’s behavior.

A cold is a good reason to stay in bed, but a bad reason to commandeer someone else’s vacation day.

The boyfriend has a point that he’s not actively needed at her bedside. She has a hotel room, a TV, and a host of other modern comforts that would help her recover.

He deserves to take a few hours out to enjoy the destination, provided he remembers to bring her back a meal and some souvenirs.

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