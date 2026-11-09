Woman’s Dad Was Never Part Of Her Life, But Now That She’s All Grown Up, He Wants To See Her And Her Siblings

Imagine growing up in a home where it’s you, your siblings and your mom. Your dad isn’t in the picture at all. After your parents got divorced, he moved away to avoid child support and never so much as sent you a birthday card.

If he showed up again when you were all grown up, would you want to see him?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she definitely does not want to see her dad. Her siblings feel differently which makes her wonder if she’s making the wrong decision.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not wanting to see my “dad” while he was visiting? I’m (25F) from the USA and that’s slightly relevant to this story. I few days ago I found out my “dad” (early 50?) was coming back to our state to see all his kids (myself, “Dean” (28M), and “Kayla” (30F)). Keep in mind, he left to avoid paying child support for any of us about 6 years after I was born. I have never had a relationship with the man. He’s a donor as far as I’m concerned.

He hasn’t been a part of her life at all.

Not one happy birthday message or call to see how I was doing when he bounced. He left my mom to raise me by herself with absolutely no financial support from him. I want nothing to do with him and my mom 100% supports that decision.

I don’t blame her for feeling this way.

Fast forward to now and he’s apparently in town, which I’m dreading. He wants to see all of his kids, including me. I don’t want to go see him and when he tried contacting my mom about it (I have him blocked on FB), she told him exactly that. He was apparently “hurt” but I don’t care and my mom is happy that I’m sticking to my boundaries.

Her siblings feel differently.

Who thinks it’s cool to show up out of the blue like that after nearly 20 years of nothing? Just to avoid child support? I don’t owe him anything. Now my half-siblings found out and they’re mad at me for “holding a grudge.” They’re calling me awful for not “forgiving” him.

She’s not sure if she’s doing something wrong or not.

I told them I didn’t even know they existed until recently, so they don’t have a right to judge me for how I feel about this guy. “Kayla” then called me a witch and left it at that. “Dean” gets it, but still thinks I’m being awful to our “dad.” So AITA? Everyone else around me seems to think I’m not…

She doesn’t have to see her dad just because he finally wants to see her. I’m sure there were lots of times as a kid she wishes her dad were around, but he didn’t care about her then. Why should she care about him now?

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks the dad has an ulterior motive.

Another person reassures her that she’s not doing anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

This person encourages her not to back down.

Another person can relate.

She is free to decide whatever she wants to decide. It doesn’t matter if her siblings agree with her or not. She should not feel obligated to change her mind.

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