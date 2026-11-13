Her Grandmother Gave Her Family Photos And Documents To Digitalize And Keep Safely Together, But Then Her Aunt Tried To Take Some Of The Photos, So She Demanded Them Back, Which Caused Some Drama In The Family

Family documents and photos are important and very sentimental, which is why keeping close track of them is essential.

What would you do if your grandmother entrusted you with her family photos and other documents so that you could keep them all in one place and digitize them to send copies to the rest of the family, but then your aunt took some of the pictures?

That is what happened to the granddaughter in this story, so she demanded the photos back, but some people in the family think that she is just causing unnecessary drama.

In reality, she is just doing what her grandmother entrusted her to do. Read through the full story and see if you think she is doing the right thing.

AITA for refusing to give my aunt something my grandmother entrusted to me? My grandmother gave me a box of old family photos, letters, and a few handwritten recipes that had belonged to her mother.

Grandma gave specific instructions.

She specifically asked me to keep them safe because I’ve been digitizing our family records. Before giving me the box, she explained that she didn’t want the originals divided between different relatives.

Keeping everything together was important to her.

She said she wanted everyone to be able to see them, but wanted one person responsible for keeping the originals together and protected. She chose me because I’m the one who has been organizing and scanning everything.

This is not up to the aunt at all. She basically stole the photos.

My aunt borrowed the box but took several original photos home without asking. When I asked her to return them, she said they belonged to the whole family and accused me of being possessive. I explained exactly what Grandma had asked me to do and offered to send her high-quality digital copies of anything she wanted. She still refused and said Grandma would not care.

She is not causing the drama; she is reacting to the drama that her aunt caused.

My mom told me to just let it go because they are “only pictures” and she didn’t want another family argument. I eventually got the originals back, but now some relatives think I created unnecessary drama.

This is exactly what she should have done.

I wasn’t trying to keep the memories from anyone. I just wanted to respect what my grandmother specifically asked me to do. AITA?

She did nothing other than follow the desires of her grandmother. Her aunt is the one who was causing the problems. If the rest of the family doesn’t like that, they will just have to get over it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this story.

This would be petty.

This commenter says she did the right thing.

The aunt had no right to take those photos.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

She is just doing what her grandmother asked.

Her aunt was in the wrong.

She is honoring her grandmother’s wishes, and the rest of the family needs to accept that.

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