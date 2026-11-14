Her Husband Wanted To Lend Their Only Working Car To A Friend’s Wife, But She Said No—And He Secretly Promised To Give Her The Keys

A “no” means very little when someone has already covertly said “yes” on your behalf.

One woman’s husband came home with a request that sounded casual: his friend’s wife was without a running vehicle, and he wanted to lend her his wife’s car. The problem was that it was the couple’s only working car, and her husband was borrowing her dad’s to get to work.

So the woman refused, pointing out that the friend’s wife wasn’t on their insurance. Her husband, who idolized this friend ever since losing his own dad, threw a tantrum and shut himself in their bedroom for the night.

Suspicious, she checked his messages, and the last text told his friend he’d leave the keys in the car.

That’s when it hit her: her husband had given her car away hours before he asked her about it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not letting my husband let his friend borrow our only running vehicle My husband came home today and said how his friend Brian’s wife didn’t have a running vehicle at the moment, and he wants to let his wife borrow my car.

But there was one big catch in all of this, so she tried to reason with her husband.

Mind you, this is our only working vehicle, and my husband is currently borrowing my dad’s car to get to and from work. I said no because she’s not on our insurance, and it isn’t my responsibility for her to have a vehicle. My husband idolizes Brian ever since his own dad passed away and bends over backwards for him.

Her husband didn’t react well to being told no.

My husband threw a temper tantrum and locked himself in our room for the rest of the night.

Soon she learned her husband was prepared to do whatever it took to defy her wishes.

I had a feeling my husband was going to go against my wishes and let Brian use my car, or worse, give him my dad’s car. So I checked his text message exchange between him and Brian, and sure enough, the last exchange says that he will leave the keys in the car for him.

Now she’s furious and unsure what to do next.

I am fuming at this point and wake up my husband to tell him he’s not taking my car, and my husband says how he already told him he could earlier today, before even talking to me about it. If something were to happen to my car, then we have no cars of our own and would rely solely on continuing to borrow my dad’s car.

Her husband continues to downplay her feelings.

I asked him how long they would want it, to which my husband shouts at me that it’s only 5 hours if I had only paid attention. Even though he never stated that prior, and even if he had, I still am not really comfortable with the idea at all. AITA?

This couple should both get in the car and drive straight to couples therapy.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user gets an eerie premonition of what might happen next.

This user shares what he thinks this woman should do next.

This commenter shares a cautionary tale.

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Her husband is really acting childish here.

This husband promised away a car that wasn’t his to promise and then threw a fit when his wife objected. Now how does that make any sense?

If her husband had stopped to actually listen to what she was saying, he would have realized she had perfectly valid reasons for opposing.

From the insurance to the fact that it was their only working vehicle, he skipped all of them to protect a friendship.

At the end of the day, you can’t lend what isn’t yours.

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