Her Mom Offered to Buy Her a Designer Handbag for Her Birthday—Then Went to the Store Alone and Bought the Exact One She Said She Disliked

Receiving a luxury gift is usually considered a reason to celebrate, but what happens when you just… Don’t like it? Would you wear it anyway?

In this situation, one young woman was excited when her mother offered to buy her a designer handbag for her birthday.

She even sent photos of very feminine styles she liked, hoping to find something that suited her taste.

But alas, after being unable to attend a shopping trip, she was asked to choose between two bags over video call, and her mother ultimately purchased the very design she said she didn’t like.

Now everyone is trying to convince her to like it, but she feels that this is a gift with strings attached.

What would you do?

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to use a Louis Vuitton purse my mother got me for my birthday? This all happened a few weeks ago. I work in my mother’s restaurant. My mother (early40sF) told me that she was thinking of getting me a luxury bag for my birthday this year. After looking through the options she was considering, I asked her to buy me something else. But after thinking on it for a few days, I guess I didn’t realize until my mom brought the topic up but I was in need of a bag as I have been shoving everything in my pockets for the past few years. So I sent her photos I found on the internet of bags I did like to show her the sorts of bags that I like.

But she didn’t get what she was expecting.

And a few days later, after negotiations, she showed me a bag that I liked and was within her budget and we planned to go to the mall with my aunt on our day off to see if they had it in stock. I did not think we were going to buy any bags as my birthday was months away. On the day of, she was a little vague about the timing and I ultimately could not go. They vced me in a LV store and asked me to choose between two bags, one of which was from the photos that she showed me (the bag that I told her I didn’t like). As they called me multiple times throughout the day in different stores, I did not take this to mean that they would buy the bag.

But they did.

I chose the bag from the photo. I didn’t really think much of it until I saw my mother’s instagram post of her buying the other bag. I think she knew that I wouldn’t like it because she started listing off reasons why I should like it (aunt and uncles all liked it better, people are asking to buy the bag off her, I would change my mind when I saw it irl etc.) I’ve told her that I dont like logos. It is honestly the ugliest bag I’ve ever seen. I don’t want to be seen with it.

But it’s hers now. And it was a gift from her mom.

I feel like she bought the bag to corner me into using a bag that she knew I wouldn’t like. I know that I am being rude and ungrateful but shouldn’t it be enough to not like it? They keep trying to put it on me as if I would magically like it as soon as I put it on but it just makes me sad. It’s supposed to be my birthday present. LV is exactly the sort of brand my mother and uncle would like. I’m mentioning this because during the call my mother said that I could swap bags with my uncle when I get bored of this bag. The bag I chose originally was a feminine bag.

She knows what she wants.

I am not stupid. I know she will use this bag as leverage when she asks me to work overtime or to ask me to buy something expensive on her birthday. The bag can’t be returned and it has been sitting in the box for about a week. My mom is mad because she bought me a brand new luxury bag when she doesn’t even “have one of her own” and everybody on my mother’s side are calling me spoiled and ungrateful and that I “know nothing about bags ” and “I should just use it because it’s a gift”. I don’t want to bring it up to my friends because they are all broke in university. I feel like nobody is seeing my side. I was so excited to get my “big girl bag” but it feels more like a burden than a gift now. AITA?

I can totally see why she’s so frustrated. I lowkey suspect her mom actually bought it for herself.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

My thoughts exactly.

Something to consider.

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Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

An idea.

She can thank her mom and still return the bag, sell it, or give it to her mom on her birthday.

Just because it’s a designer bag, it doesn’t mean everyone will like it. They have many different designs for a reason.