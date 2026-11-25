Her Nightmares Keep Him Up Every Night, So He Asked Her To Take The Couch

Grief can take a serious toll on a person’s mental and emotional well-being.

The following story is about a man who was struggling to get enough sleep while supporting his grieving wife.

His wife had lost her sister in a tragic car crash and was suffering from depression and nightmares.

Her nightmares kept waking him up, and he needed proper rest for a physically demanding job.

So he asked her if she could sleep on the couch so he could have a good night’s sleep.

Whoa! Do you think this is a fair request? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for asking my wife to sleep on the couch My wife and I have been married for two years, and we are in a tough spot. About two and a half months ago, my wife and SIL were in a car crash. My SIL did not make it, and it has been devastating for my wife. After this, my wife fell into a state of depression and lost her job since she was not going to work.

This man’s insurance does not cover his wife’s therapy.

I work in construction, and the health insurance through my job kinda sucks. We were using her job’s insurance until she got fired. My job’s insurance does not cover therapy. And with one person not working, I am now working 10 to 12-hour shifts to keep us afloat. So, sending her to therapy without insurance is a lot.

His wife had been having nightmares at night.

We are trying to get some through a program, and we are on a waiting list. We live in a one-bedroom apartment, so we sleep in the same bed. The issue is that she has been having nightmares. I know she cannot control that. Unfortunately, she does wake me up in the middle of the night. Either she is loud or she tosses and turns a lot.

He had tried sleeping on the couch, but he woke up sore the next morning.

With the 10–12-hour shifts, I am exhausted. Being woken up in the middle of the night makes it worse. My job is also physical, so a soft bed is really needed, or I will be in pain the next morning. I have slept on our couch a few times. It isn’t a new couch, and I just feel like crap after sleeping there following a long day.

So he asked her if she could sleep on the couch instead.

I asked her to sleep on the couch once or twice a week so I could get a good night’s sleep. We got into a huge argument, and she is not talking to me at the moment. I just want a good night’s sleep. I can’t sleep on the couch, or I will be in pain the next morning.

Honestly, this sounds like a heartbreaking situation because both partners are clearly going through a difficult time.

I understand that OP deserves proper rest, especially with his physically demanding job.

But his wife is also dealing with trauma that she cannot simply switch off.

Rather than asking her to sleep on the couch, maybe they should explore another arrangement that allows both of them to feel comfortable and supported.

Do you agree? Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This person has some suggestions.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s some useful advice.

This one makes a valid point.

Finally, short and true.

Marriage is about sharing a bed, but sometimes, a good night’s sleep means sleeping apart.

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