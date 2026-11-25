A Legitimate Doctor’s Note For One Sick Day Still Wasn’t Good Enough For Their Boss, Who Wanted More Proof

Employers should handle sick leave fairly, especially when employees provide legitimate medical documentation.

In this story, an employee called in sick with the flu and submitted an online medical certificate for just one day off.

Despite knowing that other coworkers, including himself, had also been sick, the boss refused to accept the certificate.

His boss demanded an in-person medical certificate and even requested a full medical clearance before going back to work.

Do you think this is a fair request? Read the full story below to find out more.

Not sure if my manager is being fair I have called in sick to work and provided an online medical certificate that is all legit and secure. It was a phone consultation, and I couldn’t get into a doctor in person. It was just for one day, as I have come down with the flu. I was still trying to show up for work, but I just couldn’t work today.

Here’s what his boss’s initial response.

He is aware I am truly sick, and it’s not a lie, as other coworkers have been sick, including himself. His messages to me are as follows. Boss: “I have received your medical certificate. As it is an online-obtained document with the circumstances surrounding it, I cannot accept this. I will need you to get an in-person certificate from the doctor to avoid any possible further actions.”

His boss insisted that he get a medical certificate from a face-to-face consultation.

Me: “My circumstance is not complex, and I am not away for an extended period of time. I am only away for a day and have got the flu.” Boss: “The Saturday working issue has made this a complex issue. And as such, I need a face-to-face medical certificate. In addition to that, I would also now like a full medical clearance certificate before you return to work.”

Wow! I think it’s a bit too much to demand an in-person medical certificate for a single sick day.

OP provided a legitimate document after all.

If his boss is being suspicious, they can contact the medical clinic and find out if he was booked for an online consultation.

It sounds like his boss was making the situation unnecessarily difficult for him.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user offers some suggestions.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

A manager speaks up.

Finally, short and funny.

Some bosses think they’re always being conned by their employees. Ugh!

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