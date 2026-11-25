Neighbors Were Constantly Loud—So He Blasted Annoying Music All Weekend While They Were Away and Shut Them Up

When you live in an apartment building, you have to expect that there will be noise coming from the other homes, but some people are just excessively loud.

That was the case in this story, so when nobody would do anything about the constant noise, he set up a speaker system to play an annoying song 24/7 while he was out of town.

When he returned, he never heard the loud neighbors making a noise again, and eventually, they even moved out.

Read through the full story and see what you think of what happened.

Neighbors were being inconsiderate with noise at night and I gave them a taste of their own medicine. A couple of years ago, my family and I lived in an apartment complex that had been steadily going down hill due to constant management changes.

Things really went downhill fast.

We went from a gated community to the gate being removed. It got to the point the police would only come of they could guarantee that there was a violent crime as noise complaints were nearly constant, which brings me to my situation. We were there for about 6 years from mid-2016 to mid-2021. We had neighbors move in and out, so that was nothing new. One set of neighbors started off fine like most people.

Loud neighbors are the worst.

We had never met or seen them, but we knew they were new because it had been nearly silent in that unit for a few months before a moving truck came in. Hearing voices and the occasional music and ahem nightly extracurriculars was normal for this complex. But these people liked to party at random times throughout the week.

How do people live like this?

Sometimes it was on the weekends, which we didn’t mind too much, and sometimes it could be like 3am on a Monday morning, and anywhere in between. And I mean these were the types of parties you would expect for New Years. For a few weeks, we had complained to the leasing office about it. They said they would handle it, but nothing had changed.

They can’t even confirm who is making the noise.

We even tried to go to the opposite side of the building to find their door and ask them to turn it down, but the complex was built in a way that you couldn’t hear noise from another unit outside the door, but it was easily heard inside. Because they always did it at crazy early hours, we couldn’t get anyone to come check it out. We even recorded the noise using a voice recorder on our phones and nothing changed.

Fighting fire with fire.

After one VERY bad weekend, I had a nasty idea. We were going to be out for the entire weekend, so I decided fire with fire. I booted up my computer, found a 12-hour loop of a very irritating song (it was either Rebecca Black’s Friday or Baby Shark, I can’t remember), downloaded it with audio software, and put it into Windows Media Player to repeat once it was finished. I also bought some speakers and put them right against the wall for maximum effect. Right before we left, I queued it up just loud enough that it couldn’t be heard by anyone else.

Wow, they drove them out of the apartment.

I believe we went to an amusement park and stayed at a hotel. When we got back two days later with the music still playing. The complex never said a word about the incident. We didn’t have any more issues with noise out of them. About a month later, we saw a moving truck, and it was silent in that unit for a few months. I’ve never lived in an apartment complex since.

This sounds like it was truly an awful living situation; that’s for sure. At least he found a way to fix it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Not all noise is annoying, that’s for sure.

Here is one way to get someone to be quiet.

Now this is just too funny.

His neighbor was clueless.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

This song would get annoying.

Sometimes you really do have to fight fire with fire.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle. Read Story →