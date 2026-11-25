Her Son Wants Her To Cut Off Her New Friendship With His Mother-In-Law, And He Is Not Asking Nicely

Friendships can form in unexpected times and places.

The following story is about a woman who became close friends with her daughter-in-law’s mother.

The two women discovered they attended the same high school and started spending time together almost every week.

But her son suddenly demanded that they stop seeing each other.

When son and daughter-in-law saw them together at a family birthday celebration, the situation quickly turned into an argument.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA my son and DIL want me to not be friends with the other MIL. My son and DIL got married around three years ago. I met my DIL’s mother (I will call her Emma) at the wedding. Emma and I became fast friends, which was a pleasant surprise. We went to the same high school and somehow just never met.

This woman was invited to Emma’s birthday celebration.

I see her almost every week. I was invited to her birthday in late October. It was her family and a few friends. It was at a restaurant. The issue was that my son and DIL were surprised to see me there. I didn’t hide the fact that we were friends. Also, me going to Emma’s birthday wasn’t mentioned by me since I have had a crazy month. It just didn’t come up.

Her son prohibited her from being friends with Emma.

I thought the celebration was fun. But I got a call from my son saying he doesn’t want me to be friends with Emma anymore. I messaged Emma, and she had also received a similar request. We talked it over and decided we aren’t going to end our friendship. We both think this is silly.

She told him no, but her son didn’t take it well.

I told my son no. Emma did the same. And they both blew up. My son is mad and claims we are ganging up on them. He says this is the reason we should not be friends. I’m just kinda confused because I don’t see his point at all.

Hmm… I don’t think there’s anything wrong with two adults becoming friends.

It honestly sounds suspicious that OP’s son didn’t want them to get along and be close with each other.

If it were really a serious problem, he should be able to explain what specifically bothers him instead of demanding that the friendship end.

Do you agree? Let’s check out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Indeed, right?

This person makes a valid point.

This makes sense, too.

They have no leg to stand on, says this one.

True friendship can’t be broken by anyone, not even your own son.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning. Read Story →