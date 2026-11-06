Her Roommate Demanded Instant Replies—Then Tried to Force Her Out of the Apartment When She Didn’t Comply

It is not uncommon for roommates to have conflicting personalities, and when it does happen, it can make life a lot harder than it needs to be.

That was the situation in this story where her roommate made ridiculous demands, and expected responses to texts about trivial things within seconds.

When she refused to comply with these demands, the roommate (who happened to be the daughter of the home owners) started pressuring her to move out even though she doesn’t want to.

While she certainly doesn’t have to move out, she should expect that the lease won’t be renewed next year. Check out the full story and see what you think is going to happen.

Roommate repeatedly violates my boundaries, then suggests I break my lease and move out. How would you handle this? I live with two roommates, and one of them has become increasingly difficult to deal with.

It seems like her roommate is very difficult to live with.

To complicate things, her parents own the house, although I have my own lease through July 2027. I want to mention I’ve lived with various people – both at home and abroad – and have never had any major issues. I’ve never had to explicitly set boundaries. I’ve never run into anyone like her. For a while now, she’s been very particular about household chores and cleanliness, but there’s a pretty obvious double standard. She’ll leave dishes or personal belongings in shared spaces for days, yet make an issue out of me leaving something out.

To be fair, minor things can add up.

I clean up after myself, wash my dishes, wipe down counters, take out the trash, etc., so it’s not as though I’m refusing to contribute. Also, she kept confronting me about very minor things (like less than 1/4 tsp of protein powder on the counter) every single time I happened to run into her.

They clearly have different communication styles.

The bigger issue, though, is her behavior around communication. She seems to expect acknowledgment of every household message she sends, regardless of how trivial it is. I’ve explained that I’m not always available to respond immediately, nor do I think every reminder warrants a response. I’m a full-time senior engineering student, a sister on hospice, and various health issues, and have plenty of other things demanding my attention.

Now this is just ridiculous.

Recently, she sent me messages about some missing measuring spoons (a tablespoon.) I was on the phone, and less than ten minutes after sending the messages, she started pounding on my bedroom door because I hadn’t responded. I’ve previously communicated that I don’t want people knocking on my bedroom door over nonurgent matters, and that I’d prefer household concerns be addressed through our group chat. Her response was that if I wouldn’t communicate over text, she had no choice but to approach me in person.

They can’t expect her to drop everything for every little text.

Except I do communicate over text. I just don’t respond on demand. I’ve also made it clear that I’m not comfortable with impromptu confrontations or two-on-one meetings. I’m perfectly willing to address legitimate household concerns, but I don’t want to be cornered into conversations without any notice.

If two roommates both think she is in the wrong, she should at least consider that it is true.

The male and female are friends, so I think I’m being reasonable about that? I offered to meet with them 1:1, but they declined that format. The male roommate is also almost always gone. After the door incident, I sent a message reiterating those boundaries and explaining that I wouldn’t be responding to separate private messages about nonurgent household matters.

Sometimes personalities just clash. Ending the lease early with no penalty is a great option.

The next morning, she sent an apology saying she regretted making me feel unsafe, although she added that the interaction could’ve been handled better by both of us. Then she said she didn’t think this was a healthy long-term living arrangement and attached an early lease termination agreement, telling me I could move out without penalty and receive my security deposit back.

Honestly, it isn’t like the other girl is going to move out of a a home she is renting from her parents.

I’m honestly pretty irritated by this. First, she’s not my landlord. Her parents are. Second, I haven’t expressed any desire to terminate my lease. And third, I find it frustrating that after repeatedly disregarding boundaries I’ve communicated, her proposed solution is for me to take on the burden of finding somewhere else to live.

They didn’t evict her, they just gave her the option of moving out.

The location, rent, and quality of this house are considerably better than anything comparable I’ve found. Moving would almost certainly mean paying more for a less desirable place, not to mention the hassle of moving in the middle of an already demanding school year. I don’t think roommates have to be friends. Frankly, at this point, I’d be perfectly happy keeping our interactions to a minimum, taking care of my responsibilities, and otherwise leaving each other alone.

This was a good response.

I responded to her apology and lease termination proposal with, “Thanks for the apology and for the information.” I’m not planning on moving, at least not anytime soon.

The roommate was clearly trying to get her to move out, but it can’t be forced until the lease is up.

I’m curious what other people think. Am I being unreasonable about not acknowledging every household message? Does her lease termination offer come across as an attempt to push me out, or am I reading too much into it? And for anyone who’s dealt with a roommate like this, how did you manage living together without constantly getting dragged into arguments? I’m considering just keeping things very brief and neutral from here on out.

Keeping contact to a minimum is a good idea. Also, while she doesn’t need to move out now, she should be ready when the lease is up. It is unlikely that they will renew.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

This is a no win situation, but she can make the best of it.

Here is someone who recommends she be very careful.

This commenter says that she should just move out.

Who is the actual landlord?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

The roommate has all the power here, whether that is fair or not.

Right or wrong, she is not going to be living there much longer. She may as well move out as soon as she can.

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