Her Supervisor Shared an Employee’s Personal Information Publicly. Now Another Employee Is Thinking About Telling Management

Your personal health information should be just that, personal. What would you do if you found out the safety director where you work was announcing your personal medical information to anyone who happened to listen? Would you ignore him or report him?

In this story, one employee overheard the supervisor sharing information about other employees and also incorrectly diagnosing an employee who really needed to see a doctor. These are big problems, but is it worth reporting them to management? I think so. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for reporting my supervisor to upper management for telling random employees PHI when they have no reason to know, and to the state workers comp commission for trying to prevent employees who have legitimate injuries from using workers comp? For context I am the associate safety director for a manufacturing company in the US. An employee got hurt (hit in the ribs with a tote because the forklift driver wasn’t paying attention.) He filled out an accident report and went to my boss, the senior safety director. My idiot boss decided that he was somehow qualified to examine the employee and make a decision on if the employee needed to be seen. He decided that the employee should just take Tylenol and suck it up.

But the employee actually needed to see a doctor.

I found out about it a week later when speaking with the employee and he was still in pain. I sent him out for care and shocker, he has 2 fractured ribs. This employee counts on us to have his best interest at heart. He doesn’t speak much English and is fairly young and didn’t know what the comp process is. IMO this is massively unethical.

Yikes! This safety director shouldn’t be saying things like this!

This idiot safety director also went around making judgemental comments and announcing that an employee was getting testosterone shots, and therefore “isn’t a man.” The only reason he knew is because the employee got hurt at work and it was in the paperwork from workers comp. He also went around telling everyone that the sprained knee another employee had was just a way to make us pay for his treatment since he had Lyme disease and wanted us to pay for his treatment so he didn’t have to…..

That guy needs to get fired. OP should definitely report him, but it might help to have proof. He should record the guy next time he says something inappropriate.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the safety advisor “bonkers.”

Another person rants about fork trucks.

Here’s another vote for going to HR.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

Everyone thinks he needs to be reported.

These are not some minor offenses you can overlook. The safety advisor is doing really awful things. He should know better, and if he doesn’t, I’m sure HR would be happy to inform him. I kinda hope he loses his job.

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