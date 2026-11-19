His Former Company Is Struggling After Laying Him Off Prematurely, But He Refuses To Come Back While He’s Using The Vacation Time He Had Built Up

Companies often discover an employee’s value right after sending them home.

Management ignored every warning and laid off a key logistics worker.

He calmly used his vacation time.

The consequences arrived much faster than expected.

Check out how their brilliant plan unraveled below.

He’s on vacation. “My buddy from work got laid off for three weeks yesterday. He tried to tell HR and leadership it was a really bad idea because he was also in charge of a high-volume 3PL (third-party logistics) facility. Well, they did it anyway and gave him the choice of filing for unemployment or using vacation time. He decided to use vacation time.

Well, well, well…

Fast forward to today. Customer Service calls our offices saying that nothing is shipping from the aforementioned 3PL and it’s going to shut down at least 8 different customers. My boss informs them that the person handling the 3PL is laid off, and, sorry we don’t have access to that facility in our ERP to help them (for checks and balances reasons). Vice Prez hears about it. Then my boss’s boss. Then HR.

What’s going on here?!?!

My boss’s boss comes in my office today to ask me to take over the 3PL for a few weeks, and I lay out why I can’t realistically do it on top of my normal job. I ask him why we can’t just bring back the guy who did it in the first place, because this sounded really important. His shoulders slump, and he tells me, “He won’t do it. He’s on vacation.”

And here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Management laid off the only worker with access to a crucial shipping facility.

When everything stopped, they wanted him back, but he was officially on vacation.