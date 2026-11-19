Homeowner Who Isn’t Even In The HOA Gets Into A Feud With His HOA President Neighbor, So He Threatens To Ruin His Marriage

Imagine not being part of an HOA, but you live right next to an HOA neighborhood. What would you do if the HOA president was your neighbor and kept coming up to your house to pester you about the HOA rules?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he threatens the HOA president and his family. It’s pretty extreme if you ask me.

I get that the HOA president is being super annoying, but I also think this homeowner definitely crossed the line on what is acceptable to say to someone.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA : Am I awful for doing this to my power hungry HOA neighbor? I live in a neighborhood that just set up a HOA in late 2016. When I bought the land there was no HOA in place and nothing on the deed saying one was coming. We are one of 3 other houses out of 25 that are not part, all on the outer edge of the neighborhood tucked in the woods.

The three houses are a bit different than the HOA houses.

To be fair, we were the first three houses here, the land in the back of us was fields that were converted in the last 17 years and just finished late in 2016. Compared to the rest of the neighborhood we have 4 acres while they all only have maybe half at best for property size and we are all in the woods with a grass field and playground separates us from them. Our three houses are also custom built whereas the rest are from the same builder. I am the corner lot so I share a small sliver of land with the awful HOA president who thinks since I touch his yard I am sucked into HOA rules and regulations.

The HOA president sounds really annoying.

My two neighbors and I like I said have about 12 acres between the three of us and do not have any fences between us and routinely will walk through our woods with dogs or kids to explore and just be outside. My neighbor has a tree house fort with ropes, bridges and swings between a few trees and since the HOA started up he has gotten warnings from awful HOA president to remove said tree house fort or face fines. Now since my yard touched his yard HOA president thought he could bully me to get my neighbor to listen and would trespass on my property and got as bold as knocking on my back sliding door on my deck 15 feet off the ground. I answered with my shotgun in hands and he backed up acting like we were old friends and told him he had 30 seconds to get back to his yard or i’d start shooting.

That had the desired effect, kind of.

He tuned tail and rain home as fast as he could and about 45 minutes later, so about a week ago I had 3 cops cars pull into my driveway and 8 cops came up to my front door. My lady answered behind the locked metal screen asking if they had a warrant. They had none, just a call from a startled individual that I was quote “Walking around the neighborhood park with a loaded shotgun”

He defends owning a gun.

Now from my backdoor to the playground it’s a little over a mile with most of that being semi thick woods and then a good sized prairie like lot between the woods and the playground. So having a gun is well within my rights as a landowner and American citizen. I also have a security system and signs posted along the outskirts of my property along the back end at least saying private property no trespassing. So I had plenty to tell the cops and to show them if they needed it.

Yikes! He really shocked the HOA president.

So to get to the awful part I was out in the back end of my property today cutting grass and composting waste when awful HOA president came up to the small wire fence I put up. He was saying something about the fence being against regulation and I just let into him. Some of my exact words were “If you don’t stop being a jerk I will make it my goal to steal your wife and make your children call me daddy.”

He gave me this angry/confused look like no one has ever spoke to him like that before

OP defends his words.

I turned away and walked home. He eventually started yelling but I just gave him the finger and now I am here. I didn’t threaten him in anyway just told him that is he keeps being a jerk I would make it my goal to ruin his family.

Uh, yeah, that’s pretty extreme. All the HOA president did was mention the fence. He shouldn’t threaten the guy. He can just make it clear that he’s not part of the HOA, so their regulations don’t matter to him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks OP has an anger problem.

Another person thinks he sounds dangerous.

This person shares a better way he could’ve handled the situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Another person points out that OP did threaten the HOA president.

I’m not sure what OP thinks the word “threaten” means, but he definitely threatened the HOA president and more than once and in more than one way. I’d be calling the police and installing security cameras if I were the HOA president. He’d also be smart to stop bothering OP.

I get hating the HOA, but that doesn’t mean you can threaten the HOA president.

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