Landlord Tries To Dodge Taxes, So Tenant Sends His Rent Payment In An Envelope From The Tax Department

What would you do if you had an awful landlord who didn’t fix even huge, glaringly awful problems? Would you deal with it or move out?

In this story, one tenant is in this situation, but what he’s the most excited about is getting even with the landlord. Well, it’s more like getting back at him, revenge if you please.

Let’s read all about it.

My landlord and my petty revenge Now, I live in a student home with 4 people in total. And every month, our landlord sends a text message to state when he wants to collect the rent. So we have to get cash from the atm, put it in an envelope, and give it to him. The reason behind this is due to some flaw in housing laws here, he doesn’t have to pay taxes over the money he receives cash.

The landlord sounds awful.

The landlord is a real jerk. When my wall was full of mould and smelled terrible (in the winter, and it was very cold due to the wall crumbling and so on), it took him 3 months and two ‘inspections’ to get it replaced. Also he is very unkind. Add to this that he drives a $80.000 mercedes, and doesn’t want to pay anything to make our house a better place to live in because it is too expensive, the picture is complete.

Here’s some more context.

Now, once in a while I get mail from the tax department. I always open these envelopes very carefully. In the Netherlands (where I live) the tax department envelopes are blue, quite distinguishable. I haven’t paid the rent in 3 months due to circumstances. Next week he will be around, and I have to pay €750.

Here’s the revenge.

So I took the liberty of going to the bank to get €500, €200 and €50 notes. The 500 and 200 can’t be exchanged anywhere except at the bank. I put these in the blue envelope and now I feel better. So there it is. My petty revenge.

So the revenge is that the rent payment will look like it’s a letter from the tax department based on the envelope, and the landlord will have to go to a bank.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the story “cute.”

Another person has a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

An American comments on the cultural differences.

It may not be earth shattering revenge, but it will definitely annoy the landlord. That’s the whole point.

Personally, I’d move. It sounds like a really shady place to live.

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