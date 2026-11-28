She Asked Her Dad And Stepmom Not To Kiss Her Baby Because Of Health Concerns, But They Threatened To Cut Contact When She Wouldn’t Back Down

Grandparents love showering their grandchildren with affection. But when parents establish rules about how that affection should be expressed, things can get complicated surprisingly quickly.

One 31-year-old mother is dealing with a family fallout after her stepmother repeatedly disregarded a boundary involving her young daughter.

Before the baby was born, she and her husband agreed on a few parenting rules, including a strict no-kissing policy.

As a nurse, the mother was particularly concerned about illness, especially because her stepmother experiences cold sores.

The couple explained their expectations to both sides of the family, hoping everyone would understand.

Unfortunately, her father and stepmother seemed to view the rules as personal insults rather than precautions.

Over the following year, disagreements about babysitting, parenting decisions and her husband’s involvement created even more tension.

Then, during a family baby shower, her stepmother did exactly what she’d been told not to do.

And when the mother addressed it afterward, her father responded with an ultimatum she wasn’t expecting.

AITA for not letting stepmom kiss my baby and not backing out on this My husband (33M) and I (31F) have been together for five years. Since the beginning, my dad (54M) and stepmom (39F) have disliked him because he is “different” and speaks his mind, although he is never disrespectful. My dad’s family expects younger generations to obey elders, while I believe respect does not mean giving up your own opinions. I have always had a complicated relationship with my stepmom. I moved in with my dad and her at 12 and often helped care for my younger sister. My stepmom blamed me for petty things, took my belongings, and created so much tension that my relationship with my dad deteriorated. I never blamed him for taking her side, but it affected our relationship.

Woof.

When my husband and I decided to have a child, we agreed on three boundaries: our parents would not practically raise our child, nobody would kiss the baby, especially on the face, and we would not use babysitters during the first year. I am a nurse and was especially concerned because my stepmom gets cold sores. We explained these rules to everyone. My in-laws respected them after discussing our concerns, but my dad and stepmom treated them like challenges. After our daughter was born, they complained that we wouldn’t let them “borrow” her and that my husband watched her too closely. My stepmom would try to take her away, and my husband would follow. They sometimes ignored us and our daughter when upset.

Oh brother.

At two months, our daughter was diagnosed with a VSD. Thankfully, she has not needed surgery, but she has had feeding and sleeping difficulties, so we became especially cautious about illness. My dad dismissed our concerns and once visited while his household was sick, resulting in all of us becoming ill, including our three-month-old. They continued criticizing our parenting and my husband’s involvement, even joking that he is “the mom” because he works from home and cares for our daughter three days a week. My stepmom has also made me uncomfortable, including trying to lift my daughter’s dress to see underneath it. Last weekend, at my sister’s baby shower, my family largely ignored my husband and me. Near the end, my stepmom kissed my one-year-old daughter on the cheek, with part of the kiss landing on her mouth. She then tried again, but my daughter moved away. She knew we were upset but did not apologize.

This just keeps getting wrose and worse.

I texted my dad and stepmom afterward, calmly reminding them that this was the one boundary I needed respected. My stepmom said she would distance herself. My dad then called and said they were distancing themselves from me. He said I never gave him his place as a grandfather and hoped that we had the balls to tell my daughter the truth about why her grandfather and his wife were no longer in her life. I didn’t argue. Honestly, part of me feels relieved. I’ve spent years compromising to keep them comfortable, and it was never enough. AITA for refusing to let my dad and stepmom kiss my daughter and refusing to back down on this boundary?

The mother is entirely justified in maintaining a no-kissing rule for her daughter, especially given her concerns about illness and the child’s existing heart condition.

Cold sores are caused by a virus that can be transmitted through kissing, and while the risks vary with age and circumstances, parents are entitled to establish reasonable precautions.

More importantly, the rule was communicated clearly and applied to everyone. Her stepmother wasn’t being singled out or treated unfairly.

The repeated criticism of the couple’s parenting decisions also suggests this disagreement is about more than a single kiss.

Her father’s response is particularly troubling. Rather than acknowledging the boundary, he threatened to withdraw from his granddaughter’s life and framed the consequences as something the parents would eventually have to explain to their child.

That’s an enormous amount of emotional pressure to place on someone for enforcing a straightforward rule.

The mother doesn’t have to abandon her boundaries to preserve the relationship. If her father and stepmother choose distance over respecting those expectations, that’s ultimately their decision.

Being a grandparent is a relationship, not an exemption from the parents’ rules.

This person says absolutely NTA.

This person has a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier.

And this person is wildly on point.

Grandpa wanted his rightful place in his granddaughter’s life, but apparently respecting her parents wasn’t part of the job description.

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