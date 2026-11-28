A Woman Waited Nearly 45 Minutes To Pick Up Her Future Roommate Who Was Late, So She Ended Up Leaving Without Her

Have you ever felt disrespected when someone was too late while you were on time?

One woman had agreed to pick up a potential roommate after work so they could visit an apartment together.

The pickup was scheduled for noon, but as the minutes passed, her friend still hadn’t appeared.

After nearly 40 minutes of waiting and a barrage of increasingly frantic messages from another friend, she decided she’d had enough and drove home.

Would you have done the same?

Read the full story below.

AITA for leaving my potential roommate-to-be to check out an apartment on her own after she made me wait for her? So, for context, me, C, A, and L are looking for an apartment together and we had planned for me to pick up C at noon after work and drive us to check out one. The following exchange occurred between 11:57 and 12:45. Keep in mind I was burning gas the whole time bc it’s cold out so my heat was on. C and A are planning on conceiving soon, hence the “baby stuff” text.

The exchange felt frustrating to her.

This is all copy-pasted so the grammar is exactly as written. 11:57, A: Is C done? 11:58, Me: Waiting outside for her now. 12:06, A: Is she with you? 12:10, A: Are you still waiting for her? 12:07, Me: Still waiting.

It was confusing.

12:14, A: What is she doing 12:16, A: (Me), are you looking at baby stuff? 12:22, Me: No, just growing tired of waiting. 12:22, Me: I’m genuinely about to leave. 12:23, A: What the fuck is she doing? 12:23, A: They said 12 right 12:23, Me: Exactly. 12:23, Me: I’m going to stick around for 10 more minutes and then I’m going home. 12:24, C: 230 I thought 12:24, A: What are you doing?

Things started feeling less friendly.

12:24, A: No, you said 12 right 12:24, A: The appointment is at 2:30 12:26, A: What time is the appointment? 12:27, Me: 2:30, but the agreement was me picking her up at noon when she got off work. 12:27, Me: It’s been almost a half hour. 12:27, A: What is she ******* doing 12:28, A: Does need to go 12:28, Me: No ******* clue but I’m getting annoyed. 12:28, A: You guys need to go to the appointment 12:29, A: Go inside and talk to C 12:29, Me: The agreement wasn’t me sitting here for a half hour and wasting gas. 12:29, A: Go inside and talk to her

But she had had enough.

12:30, Me: Or, better idea, I’ll go home. 12:30, Me: I’m already annoyed that I’ve been here for actual hours, if she can’t be bothered to uphold her end of the agreement then I won’t force her. 12:31, C: I’ll go to the apartment by myself 12:31, A: Babe, you said noon you’re getting off work 12:32, A: (Me) , are you mad at her? I hope not. 12:36, Me: Not mad. Just irritated this turned out to be a waste of time. Then, 20 minutes AFTER I left, at 12:45. 12:45, C: Just got done 12:46, A: (Me) , are you still there? 12:47, Me: No. I left. They sound agitated that I left. Was I unreasonable for leaving? Did I overreact? A kept texting like every 6 seconds so I probably sounded way more annoyed than I meant to. L isn’t in this part of the chat, she’s golden still. ♡ AITA?

They could all have handled this better.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes it’s just incompatibility.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yup.

Another commenter chimes in.

Something to consider.

I agree.

The whole waiting game could have been avoided if C had just made it on time, which can be difficult, but not impossible.

However, the issue of being late does not excuse the inconvenience caused by having to wait for her.

It was only 2:30 p.m., and it remains unknown if there was a legitimate reason for her not to be on time or if the arrangement was mistaken.

But C did not even bother to explain to everyone why she could not make it in time; that makes matters worse.

Proper communication is so important.