Woman Pays Back Her Boyfriend’s Sister After He Uses Her Credit Card For The Dog’s Vet Bill, But The Sister Questions Her Motives

It seems like bad things seem to stack up all at once in life, which can make situations more difficult than they really should otherwise be.

That is what happened in this story when she had to go to the hospital herself, and then her boyfriend had to take her dog to the vet for surgery, but he had to put the bill on his sister’s credit card unexpectedly.

While she paid her sister back right away, she still feels bad about it and wonders if she should have handled the difficult situation differently.

Read through all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for letting my bf pay for my dog’s vet bill while I was in the hospital? For some context, my dog (8F) has been going through some serious health issues that had her at the vet frequently.

What a rough night.

The week before this incident, during her pre-op, a surgery was scheduled for her at 7:30 am. The pre-op and surgery were happening at the same hospital, and I (22F) was able to pay after she was seen. The night of my dog’s surgery, around 12 am, I was unable to sleep due to serious pain in my lower left gut. I drove myself to the ER, and my bf (20M) was there soon to stay with me. We were in the lobby waiting around 1 am.

It is good to plan things out.

We had discussed that if I wasn’t discharged before my dog’s appointment time, he was going to take her. I finally got seen at 6:45 am, and I told him to go ahead and take her. I was thinking that he’ll be able to take and drop her off, no problem. I expected him to call me at 7:30-ish to let me know she was taken in.

Partial payment up front is not uncommon.

He called so they could get my consent, and that (surprise) there was a 70% upfront payment requirement (???). Mind you, I went to this SAME hospital a week before. There was no mention of this policy at all? This bill is close to $2K upfront, so I’m freaking out.

This could cause some trouble.

My mom generously pays for all my dog’s vet bills, but the card I normally use is on my phone. I don’t have that kind of cash on me, and I can’t leave the hospital because I’ve started undergoing treatment. He tells me he’s got it and that he’ll put it on his sister’s (31F) card. I’m hesitant because I haven’t even met her, and I don’t want to make a bad impression. He tells me he’ll explain to her, and I realize there’s not much I can do, so he pays with her card.

Ok, this is no big deal.

In the back of my mind, I know I can Zelle his sister back when my mom gets up. So, I calm down and stay on the phone while my girl is admitted. By the time he comes back, I’m outside ready to go. All of this happened before 8 am, and we’re stressed and tired. Within the hour, I was able to explain everything to my mom and Zelle his sister the money back.

Honestly, this is a reasonable comment.

The surgery went well, and my dog was able to come home the same afternoon. Recently, my bf told me she made a comment about me during one of their calls. Essentially, she said, “I still don’t understand why the appointment couldn’t be rescheduled so you didn’t have to pay with my card.” I’m not saying she’s wrong, but idk, it rubbed me the wrong way.

It all worked out as well as it could have.

My boyfriend didn’t appreciate the comment either, but he just reminded her I was in the hospital and then moved on. The pre-op and surgery alone took 2 months to finalize. This hospital is notorious for being hard to get in and schedule with. I was in the ER, half asleep, with my boyfriend just as tired. I just wanted my dog to be seen, and all this happened within minutes. Plus, I was able to pay her back within the hour.

If anyone was out of line, it was her boyfriend.

Now, I haven’t personally met her yet, and I feel awful that my bf had to use her card for such a large bill, but I’m not sure what else I could have done. AITA?

She did nothing wrong. The boyfriend only did wrong if he didn’t ask his sister before putting this much money on her card. And the sister isn’t wrong for questioning it, and she was kind of letting them use the card in the first place.

Check out what the comments below have to say about it.

The sister took a real risk here.

Here is a good question.

This is not something to overthink.

The sister is being appropriately cautious.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.

This commenter says to thank the sister.

She should apologize to the sister, but she didn’t really do anything wrong.

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