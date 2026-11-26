Manager Fires Employee After He Asks For A Raise, So Five Of His Co-Workers Quit In Protest

This is what I’m talkin’ about!

I love a story about workers and friends standing up for each other, and the one you’re about to read is totally satisfying!

It concerns a man who was fired because he had the audacity to ask for a raise…so his a bunch of co-workers joined him and walked out the door, too.

You gotta love it!

Read on and get all the details below!

I truly believe in karma. Boss lets me go, only to find that he lost 5 team members with me. “I was working a corporate sales job, highly competitive, team based, promotions based on numbers. I was doing great the first few years working under the “rookie” teams. I got along with my managers very well. Sky rocketed into promotion. I get offered a position on a higher tier team, newer leads, better office, the manager of the team requested to speak to me about it directly starts by telling me how great I am so on, I take the position. Everything seems great, right?

Uh oh…

Fast forward two years and me and this guy are at each others necks daily, company made drastic changes pay structure changed, hours required to work, time off and so on. I start speaking up now, this is the real turning point. In order to stop the flood of people leaving because of the changes made, they decide to increase the commission back for every team in the company, except ours. I stay silent after months of talking to my coworkers and team members about how screwed we all feel.

Somebody had to do something…

I decided to stand up. I formally compose a well written email, asking for a commission change. Not more but to be on par with the rest of the teams on the company floor. I let my team know, no one has said anything yet. They are all scared of the repercussions and are watching to see what happens after I sent this email. The same day the email was sent I am pulled into a meeting where they tell me I will be let go, the manager who’s been at my neck the past two years explicitly states “I can replace you in a moment, I don’t need you”. Mind you, the team members are watching. They are aware of the email I sent, they are aware of why I am being pulled out into a meeting.

Take that!

I walk out hug and shake the hands of my coworkers and leave. The next day, 5 team members leave as well and quit! No notice, no time to find the “easy” replacements. Haha. Karma, right? I’m now working with a buddy on a start up and doing just as well, made no difference to. Got a call from the manager two weeks later, asking me if I found anything new and what I was up to, probably needs me back. Felt good to tell him how much I would never work for him again.”

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this story.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

And this individual was impressed.

He messed around…

And he found out!

Big time!

This manager never knew what hit him!