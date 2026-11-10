Man’s Annoying Neighbor Complains About Loud Noise From Landscaping Work, So He Buys A Lot Of Plastic Pink Flamingos

Imagine living next to a neighbor who complains every time you hire someone to do a home improvement project. He hates the loud noise and keeps calling code enforcement.

Would you go out of your way to avoid annoying the neighbor, or would you find a way to annoy him on purpose?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he decides to annoy the neighbor on purpose. Now, he’s wondering if he went too far.

Based on his other neighbors’ reactions to the petty revenge, I think he handled the situation just right.

Let’s read all about it.

AITJ for the flock of flamingos scattered in my neighborhood? Petty revenge. Ok so this past summer I went to Disney for 2 weeks and forgot to give my landscaper a code to open my front gate. This house and property is incredibly old and has a stone wall around it with a huge wrought iron gate at the entrance. We had the gate upgraded to be mechanically opened and closed,. And that’s where the problem lies. The new mechanism locks the gate closed and you need a code if you don’t have a opener.

The landscapers couldn’t get in.

We usually leave the gate open during the day and close it at night. Well when we left for our vacation we set the gate to remain closed during the day. Our landscapers called us and we didn’t get the message. When we got back I had a notice from the town that my lawn was out of code as they are very strict about the “no more than 5 inches” rule. I just paid the fine and had the landscapers mow the yard and clean up some of the woods in the back so my kids wouldn’t get hurt on the tree that fell.

A neighbor complained.

Well one of my neighbors had an issue with the noise. The landscapers needed some pretty heavy equipment to get the tree out. They called code enforcement and when they showed up the landscapers had a brief chat with them and they left. No fines no nothing. I was told this by the landscapers when I saw them the next day.

The neighbor sure complains a lot.

I then decided I wanted to do a hedgerow in such a way that no one could see my house from the road. I got approval from the town and once again more heavy equipment brought in with some big trucks. The neighbor called again. My wife wanted a raised flower bed at the entrance. More loud equipment and another call.

He decided to have some fun with it.

Well I got tired of hearing code enforcement was coming because of noise complaints. So I ordered a truck load of pink plastic flamingos and we had fun placing them around the property. I forgot the exact total but it was over 200. This caused the neighbor to call code enforcement every day demanding the flamingos be removed.

The other neighbors seemed to like the idea.

Now at one point we started to notice some of the flamingos were disappearing. We thought he stole them to throw them out. Nope. Our neighbors stole some and put them on their properties. There are way more flamingos in the neighborhood than we originally bought and someone even place a dozen on the neighbors property. So AITJ for the invasion of flamingos in my neighborhood?

What a colorful, cheerful, unique, quirky neighborhood that must be! No, I don’t think OP did anything wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Apparently, there’s another interesting story about flamingos.

Another person jokes about it.

This person would want some pink flamingos.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Everyone is loving this revenge.

This is the happiest revenge story. To me, the best part is that the neighbors liked the idea so much that they took some of the flamingos for their yards and bought even more flamingos. It’s like everyone in the neighborhood was waiting to get revenge.

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