A Man Visited His Brother After a Stroke to Help Out—Then Walked Out Over Abusive Behavior and Refused to Go Back

When a loved one has a medical emergency, it is important to be there and be as supportive as possible, but that has to come with some limits.

What would you do if your brother had a stroke and was having difficulty communicating, but when you went to the hospital to try to help him with things, he got very upset and began yelling at you excessively?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he finally walked out and refused to go back and help him again, but he feels like a jerk about it.

He did the right thing since nobody has the right to abuse someone like that. Read through the full story to see if you agree.

AITAH for leaving and not visiting anymore my brother in the hospital So, I (37M) walked out of the hospital room where my half brother (56M) was staying after his 3rd stroke.

This must be devastating for the family.

He had his 3rd stroke about two weeks ago now, and this one really affected his movement and his speech. He gets confused, can’t remember words, and gets them wrong, which makes it very difficult to understand him and for him to get his message across. He has refused rehab and speech therapy. Well, I’ve been taking care of things for him as best as I could with his limited ability to explain, getting his medication, talking to his doctor about scripts and paperwork, rescheduling medical and legal appointments and bringing him things he asked.

What is going on here?

Wednesday, I went to his doc and got the paperwork I believed he requested (all the info I got was “pick up certificate”). When I went to see my brother, he was in worse condition and seemed more confused than the day before. He was trying to tell me something, but all he really could say was “receptionist”, while handing me his phone.

This must be frustrating for both of them.

I asked him if he wants me to contact someone and he nods, so I’m saying are they in the contracts as receptionist to which he nods again. While using the search bar he kept aggressively snatching the phone out of my hand backing out and going back into contacts and repeating “receptionist”.

Finally, they figured it out.

I asked him are you sure you mean receptionist and he with seeming clarity says “yes, I know what I’m saying” (just a lil broken up). After more hassle I figured out he wanted me to contact his doctors office, so I call them and between him yelling random things while I’m trying to talk to the office lady who didn’t speak english well, it was very hard to understand.

Does his brother not realize that he is making it more difficult for everyone?

I gathered he wanted some info or to contact a case conference worker that he was meant to see with the doc, but none of us knew their details. While trying to talk to the lady, my brother is yelling in my face the name of the conference worker which we already figured out. I’m telling him to calm down but he is just getting more annoyed and repeating the name while doing those exaggerated hand and arm movements and becoming red in the face with anger, looking at me as if I’m purposely making him mad.

He doesn’t need to put up with this abuse.

After a while of this, I had enough and told him if he doesn’t calm down I am walking out, he snapped and was loudly screaming “**** you” hundreds of times over all the while I was still on the phone, so I say I’m done, apologise to the lady, hang up and get up to leave. As I turned to walk, while he still screams profanities I don’t know if he he tried to grab me, hit me or tap me but he did smack my back (not hard).

Nobody deserves to be treated like that.

I refuse to help him and see him atleast for now and don’t know if I should in the future. I know he is going through something terrible, but it’s hard to help someone who refuses to get help. Also if I find out he did try to hit me at that point I don’t care, I am done with him. I don’t take that from anyone. AITAH

Strokes can cause a change in personality, so I would be interested to know if his brother was like this before the stroke or not. Either way, he does not need to put up with this type of abuse, and he isn’t wrong for walking away.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Getting a care team in place is important.

His reaction may have been a direct result of the stroke.

Strokes can have a serious impact on people.

Walkign out might have been the best thing for him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

This person says his brother needs to get into rehab.

Taking some time away from his brother is a healthy thing to do.

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