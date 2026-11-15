Neighbors Keep Making Noise Late At Night, Leaving Man Exhausted And Increasingly Frustrated

Have you ever had to deal with neighbors who make SO much noise that it’s affected your sleep…and your life?

That is a horrible thing to deal with, folks!

And if you know, you know…

In today’s story, a guy who moved into a new place is about to lose it because his neighbors make so much freakin’ noise!

Get all the details below and think about how you’d react in this situation.

Young new homeowners. “Every night since I’ve moved into my new townhome I have heard my neighbors stomping around their master bathroom, slamming cupboards doors and who knows what.

Yowza!

I’m going insane. My bedroom is right up against their bathroom. I go to bed by 9:30 pm, up by 5 am for work. They get home at 10pm and keep going until 11 or 12 at night. I am woken up constantly. I’ve tried everything I can think of to block the sound. I have a sound machine, ear plugs, a TV playing, and an air purifier.

He’s gotta do something about this…

I can’t stand confrontation, but I know it has to happen. We have opposite schedules, we have barely met at this point and they are like twice my age. On top of that I feel like they just aren’t considerate people. They and their gown kids use our driveway as a cut through because they are too lazy to walk down their driveway. I don’t want to start anything and I’m worried confronting them will cause more issues but I also can’t live like this. What do I do?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

And this individual spoke up.

This is a lot to deal with…

I know I’d be freaking out if I was in this position!

It sounds like this guy needs to have a serious talk with his neighbors!