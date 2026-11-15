Teenager Refused To Babysit His Sister’s Children Because They Weren’t Paying Him, So Now His Family Is Accusing Him Of Not Helping
Family members should help each other.
But that doesn’t mean they should take advantage of a family member’s kindness.
In this story, a teenage boy was often asked to babysit his older sister’s kids.
He agreed and charged the parents $15 an hour, but they kept postponing payment.
Now, they already owed him $275. So when they asked him again to babysit, he refused and said he would only do it when he gets paid.
Do you think his response was valid? Check out the full details below.
AITA for not babysitting my sister kids
I (16M) have a sister (33F).
She and her husband have 2 kids, with ages 9 and 6.
I normally babysit them when they ask me because they’re family.
But they keep avoiding paying me. I don’t ask for a lot of money, only $15 an hour.
The going rate is $25 per hour around where we live. They owed me $200 last time they asked.
This teenage boy was promised he would be paid.
I originally said no, but they promised they would stop by the bank on their way home and get me the money.
I wasn’t thinking the bank wouldn’t be open because I’ve never been in one.
When they got back, they said sorry the bank was closed and they would get me my money soon.
That was about three weeks ago.
Now, they owe me $275 because they were out for 5 hours.
He refused to babysit again until he was paid.
Last Wednesday, they asked me if I could watch their kids for them.
I said not until they paid me what I’m owed. Plus, I had plans with friends Friday night.
They tried to make a big deal about how family helps family, and how they were tight on cash.
They said that as if they weren’t going on an expensive date.
Now. they’re mad at me for not showing up Friday and having to cancel.
AITA for not showing up and making them cancel?
I think OP is absolutely justified in refusing to babysit until he receives the money he has already earned.
Babysitting is no joke, and even if they are family, he deserves to get paid for the service he gave.
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Being family doesn’t mean he should provide free childcare or keep accepting excuses about payment.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s another honest opinion.
They were lying, says this one.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.
This person makes a valid point.
Finally, this makes sense, too.
Just because you are family doesn’t mean you have to work for free.
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