His Insurance Company Said He Reported The Cracked Screen Too Late, And He Talked Them Into Covering It Anyway

Insurance rules can become expensive when strict enforcement encourages a much larger claim.

This customer missed a reporting deadline because his damaged phone still worked during vacation.

Instead of bending the rule, the representative explained exactly how a new claim could qualify.

Let’s see how quickly that policy conversation changed.

Insurance Rep Insists on Following the Rules—Until She Realizes the Cost Back in the mid 2010s, I had my phone insured through a premium bank account. The deal was simple: pay a fixed excess, and they’d either repair or replace your phone. The excess was the same whether it was a cracked screen or a full replacement, so it seemed like a solid arrangement. One day, I cracked my phone screen. It still worked fine, and I had a holiday coming up, so I decided to wait until I got back to file a claim.

Uh-oh!

When I finally called the insurance company, the representative asked when the damage had happened. So I told her honestly. That’s where the trouble started. She explained that I’d waited too long to report the damage. There was a time limit for claims—around 10 days—and I’d missed it.

She wouldn’t back down.

I explained that the phone was still usable, and I’d needed it for my trip. But she wouldn’t budge. Rules were rules, she said, and my claim was invalid. Her tone was borderline smug. Fine, I thought. Let’s try some pre-emptive MC.

He probed for info.

Me: “What should I do if the phone gets damaged further?” Rep: “You’d need to call us back and file a new claim. But make sure it’s within the time frame.” Me: “Got it. And I can’t include the existing screen damage, right?” Rep: “Correct. The new claim would have to be for unrelated damage.”

He made his intent more obvious.

She seemed oblivious to where this was going, so I pressed on.

Me: “So how likely is it that a cracked screen could lead to water damage? If water got in and fried the motherboard, you’d most likely have to replace the whole phone, right?” There was a long pause. Then she said she needed to speak to her supervisor. When she came back, her tone had changed. Suddenly, they were willing to overlook the missed time frame and process my original claim for the cracked screen…

Seriously. Run over the phone with the car and get a new one. Or drop it in a glass of water. Thankfully, it didn’t come to that.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Just stick to the script.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

This is so funny!

Here’s a story about Best Buy.

The insurer initially rejected the cracked-screen claim because it was reported after the deadline.

When the customer explained that new water damage could require a full replacement, a supervisor approved the cheaper original repair.

The rules remained firm until following them threatened to cost the company considerably more money.