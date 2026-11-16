November 16, 2026 at 3:47 am

Offic Worker’s Popular Candy Dish Becomes The Center Of Event Committee Drama Because It Doesn’t Fundraise For Office Events

by Ashley Ashbee

A pile of wrapped hard candies

Pexels

It’s nice to bring some joy into the workday. It eases tension and can help you make friends and network. And who doesn’t enjoy candy!

Wait, what am I saying? See why I’m jaded as hell.

AITAH for refusing to sell candy to fundraise for my office?

I work in an office of about 20 people. For years, I have kept a candy bowl in my office and I tell everyone to stop by whenever they need some chocolate to brighten their day.

Sometimes if I’ve done a Costco run, I’ll also throw in other random things like small bags of fruit snacks into the bowl.

It leads to literally sweet exchanges and maybe some cavities. But I’d feel so used if I became a haven for free stuff!

Occasionally, coworkers will chip in and I will find a random $5 on my desk or a bag of candy that someone else bought, but for the most part, I pay for the candy out of pocket and probably spend about 40 bucks every 2-3 months to refill it.

It’s popular and people stop by all day for a little sugar.

Separate from that, my office has a small committee that is supposed to be dedicated to creating a positive environment by organizing social events like happy hours and decorating for the holidays. This committee sells snacks to fundraise for their events.

So there is a shelf in the lobby full of chips, crackers, etc. that people can buy.

But of course something had to turn her kindness sour… This is another reason I love working at home and for myself.

They pay for the snacks out of the same funds that purchases go into, so it’s a small margin of profit, but they save enough to occasionally buy the office lunch for a social event. My candy bowl existed for years before this committee ever did.

Recently, the committee approached me and said I should sell my candy instead to help fundraise for the office events. I said no, my candy bowl is and always will be free for anyone who wants it. I do it because it makes me happy.

They then told me I was taking away from their profits by offering free food and that I wasn’t being a team player in the office.

AITA?

Here is what folks are talking about.

It sounds like the premise of an episode of The Office or a sequel to Office Space.

TS 145 Offic Workers Popular Candy Dish Becomes The Center Of Event Committee Drama Because It Doesnt Fundraise For Office Events

Some people wouldn’t know organic relationship building if it hit them in the face.

TS 146 Offic Workers Popular Candy Dish Becomes The Center Of Event Committee Drama Because It Doesnt Fundraise For Office Events

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Good point! Watch them squirm while they try to answer this one.

TS 147 Offic Workers Popular Candy Dish Becomes The Center Of Event Committee Drama Because It Doesnt Fundraise For Office Events

Maybe not horrific, but definitely insufferable.

TS 148 Offic Workers Popular Candy Dish Becomes The Center Of Event Committee Drama Because It Doesnt Fundraise For Office Events

Office worker losing her status as the candy lady struggles to understand the opposition.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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