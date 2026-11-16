Offic Worker’s Popular Candy Dish Becomes The Center Of Event Committee Drama Because It Doesn’t Fundraise For Office Events

It’s nice to bring some joy into the workday. It eases tension and can help you make friends and network. And who doesn’t enjoy candy!

Wait, what am I saying? See why I’m jaded as hell.

AITAH for refusing to sell candy to fundraise for my office? I work in an office of about 20 people. For years, I have kept a candy bowl in my office and I tell everyone to stop by whenever they need some chocolate to brighten their day. Sometimes if I’ve done a Costco run, I’ll also throw in other random things like small bags of fruit snacks into the bowl.

It leads to literally sweet exchanges and maybe some cavities. But I’d feel so used if I became a haven for free stuff!

Occasionally, coworkers will chip in and I will find a random $5 on my desk or a bag of candy that someone else bought, but for the most part, I pay for the candy out of pocket and probably spend about 40 bucks every 2-3 months to refill it. It’s popular and people stop by all day for a little sugar. Separate from that, my office has a small committee that is supposed to be dedicated to creating a positive environment by organizing social events like happy hours and decorating for the holidays. This committee sells snacks to fundraise for their events. So there is a shelf in the lobby full of chips, crackers, etc. that people can buy.

But of course something had to turn her kindness sour… This is another reason I love working at home and for myself.

They pay for the snacks out of the same funds that purchases go into, so it’s a small margin of profit, but they save enough to occasionally buy the office lunch for a social event. My candy bowl existed for years before this committee ever did. Recently, the committee approached me and said I should sell my candy instead to help fundraise for the office events. I said no, my candy bowl is and always will be free for anyone who wants it. I do it because it makes me happy. They then told me I was taking away from their profits by offering free food and that I wasn’t being a team player in the office. AITA?

Here is what folks are talking about.

It sounds like the premise of an episode of The Office or a sequel to Office Space.

Some people wouldn’t know organic relationship building if it hit them in the face.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Good point! Watch them squirm while they try to answer this one.

Maybe not horrific, but definitely insufferable.

Office worker losing her status as the candy lady struggles to understand the opposition.

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