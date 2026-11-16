November 16, 2026 at 1:35 am

Resident Finds Snacks Keep Disappearing, So He Catches Roommate In The Act, Laughing About His New Diet

by Ashley Ashbee

Garden salad in a bowl

Pexels

I’ve never had a roommate, but if I did my favourite treats would be locked in my room to avoid any risks.

Check out this less than fun alternative to protect your snacks.

Bad roommates made me healthier

I find it funny how having bad roommates made me healthier. I have had several roommates that like to steal food.

The funny thing I noticed is that these people would rather die than eat a vegetable.

But how would stealing frozen vegetables happen? Where do you put them?

I can leave frozen veggies in the freezer for weeks untouched. But let me put a diet soda in the fridge to chill and someone will open it and drink it in less than two hours.

Chicken wings, pizza, frozen dinners mysteriously disappear. They complain about being broke but eat out daily. So uncooked fresh food is safe too.

I wouldn’t laugh at him, but I would appear with a bag of chips and say, “Looking for these?”

I even caught one roommate going through my stuff.

I laughed at him and told him I don’t keep anything unhealthy in there anymore so there is nothing of mine he’d be willing to eat.

He’d probably get food poisoning from the lack of saturated fat.

Here is what folks are talking about.

This could also work! The lack of wrapping makes it unsafe to steal it.  TS 152 Resident Finds Snacks Keep Disappearing, So He Catches Roommate In The Act, Laughing About His New Diet

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

Ew. At least it worked!

TS 151 Resident Finds Snacks Keep Disappearing, So He Catches Roommate In The Act, Laughing About His New Diet

But how is this one a win? You have to live with this person!

TS 150 e1794719936661 Resident Finds Snacks Keep Disappearing, So He Catches Roommate In The Act, Laughing About His New Diet

Guy tackles his thieving roommates by only having snacks they don’t want.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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