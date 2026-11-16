Resident Finds Snacks Keep Disappearing, So He Catches Roommate In The Act, Laughing About His New Diet

I’ve never had a roommate, but if I did my favourite treats would be locked in my room to avoid any risks.

Check out this less than fun alternative to protect your snacks.

Bad roommates made me healthier I find it funny how having bad roommates made me healthier. I have had several roommates that like to steal food. The funny thing I noticed is that these people would rather die than eat a vegetable.

But how would stealing frozen vegetables happen? Where do you put them?

I can leave frozen veggies in the freezer for weeks untouched. But let me put a diet soda in the fridge to chill and someone will open it and drink it in less than two hours. Chicken wings, pizza, frozen dinners mysteriously disappear. They complain about being broke but eat out daily. So uncooked fresh food is safe too.

I wouldn’t laugh at him, but I would appear with a bag of chips and say, “Looking for these?”

I even caught one roommate going through my stuff. I laughed at him and told him I don’t keep anything unhealthy in there anymore so there is nothing of mine he’d be willing to eat. He’d probably get food poisoning from the lack of saturated fat.

Here is what folks are talking about.

This could also work! The lack of wrapping makes it unsafe to steal it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

Ew. At least it worked!

But how is this one a win? You have to live with this person!

Guy tackles his thieving roommates by only having snacks they don’t want.

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