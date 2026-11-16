As Soon as She Renewed Her Lease, Her Roommate Completely Changed and Became Extremely Mean—Now She Doesn’t Know What to Do

When you have a roommate with whom you get along pretty well, it is a real blessing that you don’t want to change.

What would you do if you liked your current roommate well enough to resign the lease, but as soon as you did that, she had a complete personality change and began treating you horribly?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she can’t figure out what happened or what to do about it.

Read through the full story and see if you can figure it out. It seems pretty obvious to me.

Randomly assigned roommate did a 180 and I don’t even know why When I moved into the student housing, I was randomly assigned a roommate.

Sometimes you are just incompatible with your roommates.

She was really nice at first, we would hang out sometimes, but not too much. I am very OCD, but she just lives in filth. For an accurate description, when you enter a room you would have to almost tiptoe and you would still step on the things that’s piled up all over on the floor, and even the space between the mattress and the bed frame.

Leaving dishes or other messes for a week is just not acceptable.

Wherever there is space, there will be clutter. I try my best to organize and clean the living room and kitchen after her because again I have OCD. She would leave the dishes in the sink for few days a week, and when I would message her about it, she would say she’s too busy or that she can ONLY clean on the weekends because she’s busy.

Situations change at the last minute.

And I just couldn’t understand how she doesn’t have 5 minutes of her day to wash the dishes. She would have different guys over all the time and just be doing stuff, but not wash the dishes and it irritated me so much. I usually just take them and put it on her dining table and wash mine. 10 months later, when my lease was to about to end, I had to renew my lease at the same apartment because I was initially about to move to another state, but my offer got rescinded, so it was sort of like an emergency situation.

Did her roommate communicate these plans?

She started blowing up my phone calling me for 20 times and messaging me on Instagram and messages. She(23F) apparently really wanted her (41M)coworker/boyfriend to move in. And I couldn’t understand why she was taking all the aggression out on me as I literally signed the lease 5 days before I had to move out and he didn’t. I didn’t entertain her million calls and texts, so she blocked me. And then it began.

Wow, things are really escalating here.

She would passive aggressively talk about me on phone while standing in front of my door, slam every single doors within the house, just shout and scream so I will hear. She recently posted a TikTok of her “GRWM” and in the video she goes to the kitchen and gets her food and claims that I touched her food, and that I should lick her crack and she sings that “I hate my roommate” while showing middle finger. I screen recorded it as evidence and she deleted it a day later.

The roommate is trying to drive her away.

I never touched any of her things ever than to move the filth she leaves on the kitchen counter to a corner. She also leaves her food in the oven running without a timer set and goes to sleep sometimes. Since Im a night owl, I’ll open my door and smell the burnt food. So, I’ll open the oven door and windows, let the smoke out and wait till it cools down so the house won’t catch on fire, and this has happened about 5 times now. I literally didn’t touch her food at all, when she was recording this video, so I don’t even know why she is accusing me of something online I never did.

Yikes, she is trouble.

A day later after this happened, my friend came to pick me up, and apparently my roommate and her bf were having relations with the blinds open and a few people from the road were just watching them and my friend was legit traumatized. She also recently started smoking weed in her room, which makes the entire apartment smells like skunk in a state where its illegal to carry and consume Marijuana.

The roommate is trying to get her to move out, so she can move her boyfriend in.

And for all of you guys who say “just communicate,” she has me blocked everywhere and wouldn’t reply my text messages. And to be honest, I don’t even know what I did to begin with? All this hostility because I resigned my lease at the place I was already living for a year? Because your boyfriend couldn’t move in? She never directly said what her problem was so Im just here like what did I do?

This is really not a sustainable situation.

I’m glad I only have to share the kitchen with her and not the bathroom because again, she literally lives in filth and clutter, and does not clean anything. In summary, she is being really aggressive by slamming doors, talking about me in front of my door, screaming, shouting, trashing the kitchen, posting videos about “hating” me and I really don’t even know why.

It seems that there was some conflict before this, though.

We really had a good relationship for randomly assigned roommates before she started dating this guy. We would celebrate birthdays, holidays, get groceries and hang out pretty often. And its all has gone away, and I don’t even know why.

There is no salvaging this situation. She needs to try to move out as soon as she can.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Track everything and report it to the landlord.

Here is someone who thinks the roommate will only get worse.

This commenter suggests going to the landlord.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Start documenting every violation.

Looking closely at the lease agreement is a good first step.

This is an unsustainable situation, and she needs to either leave or get the roommate evicted.

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