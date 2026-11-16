His Sister Named Her New Baby After His Child Who Passed Away. He’s Furious

Yikes…

I understand trying to honor a family member who has passed away, but this whole thing just feels WRONG.

And I don’t blame the guy who wrote this story one bit for reacting this way to his sister’s actions.

But that’s just my opinion!

Read on and check out what he had to say about why he’s upset with his sister over her choice of a baby name.

AITA for telling my sister she needs to pick a different baby name? “My (35M) younger sister (25F) has recently announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. I, along with my entire family, have been overjoyed for her and her partner. She’s now 20 weeks pregnant and beginning the long list of preparations for making space in her home and life for a new baby girl. She lives at home with our mother, while I’m living out of home with my wife and two children (3F and 1F).

How sad…

Important background info: my wife and I haven’t had the best run with having kids. We’re blessed with the two that we have, but had a devastating stillborn pregnancy before our first successful pregnancy that left us heartbroken. With most of our family’s support, we held a funeral for our stillborn child so that we could honor our little girl who never made it into the world, though my sister didn’t attend due to work commitments that she “couldn’t get out of”. My sister has managed to since visit our stillborn child’s grave. A few days ago, I was talking to her over the phone to check in on how things were going. During the call, I asked her if she’d picked a name for the baby yet, not expecting her to confirm the name even if she and her partner had picked one.

Yikes…

To my absolute shock, she told me the soon-to-be baby’s name; the same name as my stillborn child. I didn’t really know how to respond at the time, I was so caught off guard that I gave a quick and polite acknowledgement of the name and quickly wrapped up the call. When I told my wife about the name, she literally burst into tears. The name bears such hurt for us and we couldn’t understand why my sister had to use it for her child; it’s not an overly common name and she’s well aware of our history with the name. We decided that we needed to clarify why she’d picked that name. I messaged her and asked. She said she “just thought it was beautiful name”. I told her “we thought so too, that’s why it was the name of our first child before she died”.

This should be pretty obvious…

I made it clear to her that we weren’t comfortable with the name and would appreciate her choosing a different, and my sister just said that it was important to her, so we needed to accept that and move on. Now my sister is furious at me for “putting her in such a difficult position” and my mother has taken my sister’s side, telling me that I need to be more supportive and “show the name the love it deserves, knowing how much it meant to you.” AITA for telling my sister she needs to pick a different one?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person weighed in.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And this Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Yikes…this was pretty awkward, huh?

And also pretty upsetting for this guy!

His sister stepped WAY over the line…