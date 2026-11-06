Roommate Refuses To Clean Her Cat’s Litter Box, So Woman Gets Fed Up With Stepping In Litter And Finally Puts Her Foot Down

Roommates can agree on rent, groceries, and the thermostat, and still fall apart over a litter box.

One tenant had lived happily with her friends for over a year, but with one big catch: her roommate refused to clean up after her cat.

After years of making her fellow roomies do the dirty work themselves, this roommate has continued to bury her head in the sand, insisting the litter box stay in the living room, despite everyone else’s objections.

Guests walked in to a smell, and the tenant stepped in tracked litter every day. So when she and the other roommates pushed back, the roommate simply shrugged and instructed them to vacuum more.

The tenant hates conflict, but she’s done keeping quiet.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for insisting my roommate move her cats litter box? I live with 3 roommates, my fiancé, and two of my good friends. We recently moved from our old crappy apartment to a new, less crappy one (we are all broke). The new apartment is slightly smaller but better in almost every other way, and it has cheaper rent. We have two cats in the apartment. One belongs to my fiancé and me, and the other to one of the roommates. All of us get along really well. We’ve lived together for over a year, and we haven’t really had any issues…

But there is one big catch.

except my roommate NEVER cleans her cat’s litter box. At our last place, it would get so bad, and whenever I asked her to clean it, she would tell me that if I wanted it clean, I would have to clean it myself. Eventually, my fiancé got so sick of the smell that he just started scooping her litter box daily.

The roommate has been difficult in other ways too.

So now, in our new place, she is insistent on the litter box staying in the living room because she complains her room is “too small.” Meanwhile, she has multiple places in her room where a litter box could easily fit.

This is starting to impact every element of their lives.

It’s so embarrassing to invite guests over and have them be greeted by the smell of cat waste and litter on the floor. Her cat tracks litter everywhere, and every time I walk in the living room, I am stepping in litter, and I just can’t do it. Me and my other 2 roommates have all expressed our concerns to her, and she is adamant about not having the box in her room.

Finally, she’s forced to start making a plan to confront her roomie directly.

I told her I’m sorry, but I have to draw a line, and I’m not comfortable with it in our living area. She told us that we just have to vacuum every day if we don’t want to step in litter. I’m so scared of confrontation and conflict that I don’t even know if it is worth fighting, but I want to put my foot down. However, I hate the idea of having awkward tension all because of a freaking litter box. AITA?

Sounds like a conversation is long overdue here.

What does Reddit think?

Sometimes change takes difficult conversations.

This user can’t stand for an animal being treated this way.

There is a technology that could make at least one part of this predicament easier.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

This roomie is clearly in the wrong, but this tenant is letting way too much slide.

This roommate is pretty much holding the rest of the apartment hostage with this litter box. Her roommates have already done more than their fair share here, and it’s high time she start pitching in too.

This tenant is valid for fearing conflict, but without a little conflict, there can be no solutions.

A few uncomfortable minutes now beats another year of stepping in litter.

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