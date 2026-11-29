Rude Customer Paid For A Small Cup But Received A Large One, Then Insisted On Getting The Smaller Size, So The Deli Worker Gave Her Exactly What She Requested

Small acts of kindness are easy to miss when someone starts complaining.

What happens when a free upgrade meets a customer determined to get less?

A deli worker quickly discovered that being generous was apparently the wrong move.

Check out how this tiny drink dispute unfolded.

Short and sweet I work in a deli in a grocery store that’s changed ownership lately.

Optimizing a business to sell it can help to get top dollar.

We’re trying to go the extra mile because we now have more suitors to buy out our company yet again. I ring up chicken tenders for this customer, along with a small soda they ordered. I scanned a small soda and chicken tenders by weight.

Little bonuses for customers builds loyalty.

I decided to give the customer a large cup just to be nice. The customer is surprised by the price of The chicken tenders (which was highly accurate) and noticed a large drink.

She was trying to be nice.

She said to me, “Hey are you dense I ordered a small drink! Give me a small!” I put the large cup back and get her a small one. Just then she looked and said “um excuse me the price didn’t change !”

The customer is not going to understand.

I know. I rang you up for a small. Here it is! She turned and walked off in a huff. And after all that, “we’re out of doctor pepper!”

Some people just want to complain, even when you are being extra nice to them.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Exactly right.

Yeah, it makes sense.

This commenter makes a good point.

Yeah, it is the simple things.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who quits and finds a better job after their employer suggests they switch to contractor status if they want more money.

Yup, this would have been the smart move.

The deli worker charged for a small drink but kindly handed the customer a larger cup.

After demanding the correct size, she received fewer ounces for the exact same price.

Then the unavailable Dr Pepper delivered one final splash of disappointment.