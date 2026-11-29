For Years She Had Done Free Labor For Her Best Friend, But When She Accidently Broke Her Friend’s Tent, A Big Deal Was Made Out Of It, And Now The Friendship Is Over

When you are friends with someone, it is common to do favors for them, and sometimes that can lead to the friendship feeling lopsided.

What would you do if you had done tons of free labor for your best friend, but when you accidently damaged something of hers, she made a big deal out of it and tried to demand more compensation than it was worth?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she went off on her, and now the friendship is over.

Read through the full story below and see if you think she did the right thing.

“Best friend”? Really… I need an objective reality check on a 22-year friendship that completely imploded. The Backstory:

It is great to help a friend out.

“Sarah” and I have been friends for two decades. Our first born sons are born a week apart and are turning 23 this fall, and we met at about 7 months pregnant. Over the years, I’ve been her personal on-call emergency electrician for free, helped deep-clean her house, watched her kids, and bought countless MLM products to help her hit quotas for whatever flavor of year company.

This aspect of the friendship is very one-sided.

In 22 years, I asked for maybe a whole 6 favors in total, and each was a huge ordeal and just a masterclass in making up excuses. She has never seen my band play live in 15 years of gigging. She’s very sweet and kind and thoughtful and claims to “love the Lord”, she’s smart and has a loving stable family, but this is too much. I am a certified Red Seal electrician.

She has done a lot for her friend.

Free labor I’ve gifted her: Rewired I don’t even know how many fire hazards. It’s aluminum to copper wiring without proper connectors in most of the switches and receptacles that are catching fire randomly and I’ve continuously INSISTED she put AFCI breakers on all the aluminum feeds, but since that costs money, its still NOT done! Wired her entire backyard setup – all new: 3+ full days labor – I pulled up deck boards, ran a pool pump circuit (dug a trench etc.) AND engineered a GFCI setup that saved them $600+ in materials.

The list just keeps growing.

Installed all the pot lights in her basement (2 full days labour) after staying in her trailer for 2 weeks in 2017. Re-wired her trailer plug that wasn’t working (tripping breakers etc…). Sarah and “Sean” have a big house, pool, hot tub, and multiple cars, but are “always broke” and neglect home maintenance.

What a horrible experience.

The Incident: This summer, I borrowed Sarah’s used-twice Ozark Trail 11×11 pop-up canopy ($130 brand new at Walmart) for a huge (200+) family reunion weekend. During the Saturday night party, my dad suffered a stroke/heart attack because water was filling his lungs. He’s a high risk previous stroke survivor, quad bypass with an ICD installed. While I was rushed by ambulance with him to the hospital, a storm cell had rolled in and out, an immense amount of water was pooled in the collapsed canopy – snapped the frame. I told her what happened, and of course, am obligated, so I offered to replace it. 3 Weeks later, my dad’s been out of the hospital for a week.

It didn’t even cost this much.

Sarah (Voice Message 1): “Good Morning. I was going to message you but figured I’d send a voice clip… So, Sean was asking when you were bringing the tent back, and I told him what happened, and he empathises and feels bad, but our tent was like… we’ve only used it twice… so he looked into pricing. And they’re anywhere between $250 and $450. So, he’s hoping you could just e-transfer him $250 so that we can just buy a new one… I hope you understand we just got a $600 hydro bill… So, I’m going to send you his email, if you can do that as soon as you can, that would be great.”

Was her friend lying about this?

Me: “No… not gonna etransfer $250… thats too much money cause I was pricing them out as well and was in the process of buying the exact same one” Sarah: “I’m just going by what he said. If you can find the exact same one, then that’s fair. Just send me a screenshot”

She is becoming suspicious.

So, she could hit me up for the cash instead – which I’d give her but….. Me: “I didnt even see one that was more than $150… the exact one was $100 / 120 at Walmart last summer. I was planning on buying it and having it delivered straight to your door…”

If she wants cash instead, that shouldn’t be a huge problem.

Sarah (Voice Message 2): “Hey, just make sure you look at the brand because I’m pretty sure ours was like a Woods or something. We, yeah, we don’t need it now because the season’s over. We more so need to pay our utility bills, so I think that’s why Sean was thinking just the e-transfer would be better. But that’s so sweet of you, thank you.” Me: “What do these sell for? Walmart… Complete Canopy + Mesh Set: Around $129.97 CAD.” \[Sends photo of packaging of her gazebo] “It was an Ozark trail…”

They aren’t going to want this, I’m sure.

Also find out hers is discontinued (cause it has a design flaw – no drainage) Me: “But I’d like to replace it with this?” [Sends Marketplace screenshot of brand-new Superrella 12×12 tent for $100] WAY nicer than hers Me: ” It’s brand new in the box.”

Honestly, just give her the cash and be done with it.

Sarah voice message 3: “Hey, so I was just on the Walmart website and I don’t think they have the 11 x 11 anymore, but the 10 x 10 is $150, so the 11 x 11 must have been around $175, with tax it’s $197.21 to be exact. I don’t think we would want to get a used… like it’s brand new in the box, but I don’t know Peter from Paul, like I would rather not. Like I mentioned before, I think we’d rather just get the money for now, and then when we get a chance we’ll figure out what we’re going to do to replace it. Yeah, so I mean, if that makes sense.”

To be fair, she didn’t replace the exact tent (which would be impossible).

I had just sent her proof that hers was worth $130 new but she still insists on $200 cash, and I’d pay $100 for a bigger, better new replacement that day… what the?… Me: “I said id replace the tent, not pay you some arbitrary amount of money you decide its worth.. I’ll be dropping off a brand-new, factory-sealed replacement tent… Given the thousands of dollars in electrical work I’ve gifted you over the years, I won’t be sending cash. Moving forward, my free electrical services are permanently closed, but your tent is fully replaced. Consider us square.”

She is really letting her have it.

Sarah: “I’m not gunna reply because I don’t wanna destroy our relationship. It’s obviously the devil. 😂 Love you” Me: “I also need to be clear about one more thing: every time I stepped foot onto your property to fix fire hazards, or worked for you for FREE, I was putting my Red Seal license and professional career on the line. Expecting cash on top of all that skilled labor was the final straw, and blaming ‘the devil’ is a complete dodge of personal accountability for you and your husband trying to turn a used $130 canopy into a $250 cash payout at my expense. Do not ask me for ANY favors again.

Ok, she is kind of being petty here.

​As a certified Red Seal electrician, I am formally advising you that the existing aluminum wiring and fire hazard conditions previously observed in your home require immediate inspection and remediation by a licensed electrical contractor. I am not acting as your electrician, I will perform no further work on the property, and I accept no responsibility or liability for the safety or maintenance of your electrical system.”

Her friend is lashing out.

She sent a wall of text accusing me of being “unkind,” claiming my 2-week trailer stay (she had to dig up something she’s ACTUALLY done for me from 10 years ago) and it “negatively impacted her marriage,” (only cause her husband hates me for no apparent reason) saying she was “blessing and releasing” me and “knew I shouldn’t have lent you that tent.” But she enthusiastically offered 2 tents for me to borrow cause she still NEEDS my services. A contractor won’t touch anything in that house without bringing it ALL up to code, and that costs tens of thousands… – and then she ended with, “Please drop off the new 11×11 factory sealed box whenever you get a chance.”

She can’t be surprised that her friend is upset.

And yeah – I’ve sent “texts like this” to toxic ex right around the time I cut them out of my life permanently. Good point she made there. She “always offered to pay – no – and if/when she did, after the job was done she’d say “how much do I owe you?” And ALWAYS made sure to let me know she could BARELY afford the materials…

The friend wants to smooth this over.

Sarah: I thought that you knew me well by now. That you would be careful with my heart and feelings. You’ve sent me messages that you’ve sent to other people before like this, but I never expected such a message with such an unkind tone. I was only sharing what my husband was asking for. I’ve clearly offended you and for that I’m sorry. I’m so thankful for all your work for which I’ve always offered to pay and you’ve declined.

Her friend was hurt.

Had I know it would be thrown in my face later, I would’ve declined altogether. I took all day to pray and think about my reply. I counted you as one of dearest and closest friends. I’ve always been there for you through so many trials. I’ve been so genuine and true. I’m not sure what I did to deserve this but I’m going to have to bless and release you at this time. I have so much going on in my life. I have my daily struggles.

Is she ending the friendship?

I can’t have friends that intentionally hurt me. I am really hurt that you laughed at my devil trying to cause problems comment. I learned a valuable lesson here, and that’s not to put my friends above my husband. I knew in my heart that I shouldn’t loan the tent out and I still did. Just like I knew having you live in our trailer would negatively impact my family and marriage, but I pushed for it. Moving forward I will no longer do that.

She is actually handling this very maturely.

I’m constantly growing as a person and in my marriage, which I’m so thankful for. Please drop off the new 11×11 factory sealed box whenever you get a chance. Thank you for that. I truly, with all my heart wish you all the best in life. I’m not looking for a back and forth debate. You’ve said your peace, I’ve said mine. It’s with a very heavy heart that I say goodbye. I will always love you and your family.

This is not the right way to handle it.

Where I Stand: She explicitly admitted she doesn’t want a tent – she just wanted me to help pay her hydro electric bill. Since she refused the replacement, wants double the cash of an upgraded new one instead and bade me goodbye, I plan to ignore her, never send a tent or cash, and leave this so called friendship dead.

The friendship was lopsided for years, but if she never said anything about it, how can she be upset about it now? She really seems to have handled this difficult situation poorly, and now she is out one friend.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Honestly, this is just pedantic.

Does this really matter, though?

The friend was out of line.

This person thinks the ‘friend’ was a bad person, but I think both of them were.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.

What is wrong with that, though?

This friendship is over, but whose fault is it really?

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