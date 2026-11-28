Her Dad Kept Showing Up At Her Workplace Even After She Asked Him Not To, So She Told Him Her Office Had Moved, And Now She Feels Guilty About The Lie

Every job is a little different, and some have a more formal environment than others.

What would you do if you worked in a very professional role, but your father kept trying to call you and visit you at work even though you told him that this was inappropriate several times?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, so now that she works from home, she refuses to tell her father that because she doesn’t want him stopping by, but she feels bad for being deceptive.

Read through the full story below and see if you think she handled it well.

AITAH for not telling my parents where I work because they barged into my old boss’ office years ago? I feel silly for this, but was I wrong for not telling my parents where I work because they barged into my old boss’ office years ago?

Her parents don’t really understand boundaries.

Now I work remotely. If I tell them that, I worry they’ll show up unannounced at my house wanting to hang out. They live a mile from my house and already dropped by once during the workday not knowing I was home but just driving by when I first moved over here to this part of the city. They’ve said they sometimes drive by.

This is very unprofessional.

The backstory: Decades ago, my parents were visiting my college city for my college “graduation”. (I walked through my graduation back then, but that college degree was never conferred. It took me YEARS go get my college degrees conferred). They demanded to stop by my office where I had worked for around 2 years. I told my dad it’s not that type of office where people bring family, but my dad insisted and went anyway.

How could he think this was appropriate?

My dad walks into my old boss’ while the boss is on the phone with a client, a government agency. The boss waved at him then we left. I apologized to my boss later in the day for the interruption. We didn’t have building security or swipe cards. This was 2005 and was a small business.

She really needs to tell her father that this is not acceptable.

It was my first “real” job. Our clients were government agencies. The office was very, very formal. No one had ever brought a spouse, child, parent or friend to the office. Fast-forward to a year later when I got a new job at a university in a news room. My dad does the same thing, saying he wants to see my office and meet my boss.

At least she scared him away this time.

I tell him that my new office wasn’t the type of office where people bring family either. My dad said he didn’t care. I said “good luck getting through security.” Our “security” desk was just a student welcome desk. No IDs required. My dad didn’t know that, so he saw it and left. Our elevators only required swipe ID on weekends.

Wow, this is almost hard to believe.

Another issue there was that we weren’t supposed to take personal calls on office numbers. When I didn’t answer my cell phone from my dad at work, he would then call the office line asking or me. These were NOT for emergencies. It was to talk about my upcoming move that involved quitting my job. I told him many times that I could not talk about that sort of thing at work.

No, she sounds more patient than she should be.

I know I sound mean, but I’ve always worked in very formal, rule-heavy offices that just didn’t want people taking personal calls or having visitors. Fast-forward even more until now. I work at home remotely, but don’t tell my parents that because I know they will drop by wanting to hang out whenever. Is this wrong of me?

At least she figured out a way to stop them.

They think I still work for my old job locally. My story was that we use a coworking space subscription for our office and vary location. To explain my car being outside my house, I say I ride to work with a co-worker. A few years ago, before they moved here, they were visiting me and I was working remotely that week. All day every day they constantly came into my office asking if I want lunch, asking where towels were, etc. AITA?

While she is in a situation that works for her, the real problem is that her parents don’t respect her boundaries. She shouldn’t have to lie to get them to behave properly.

Take a look at the comments below to see what other people have to say about this.

She really is doing the right thing.

This is a good suggestion.

Here is someone who says she is handling this perfectly.

Putting her parents on an information diet is a smart move.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier.

This commenter says her parents are overbearing.

She needs to learn how to set and enforce boundaries with her parents. Until then, keeping him in the dark is just fine.

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