Their Downstairs Neighbors Are Extremely Loud And Even Though They Have Reported It To The Landlord And The Police, Nothing Has Changed, So They Are Going To Break Their Lease Early And Move Out

Living in an apartment building means that you will hear your neighbors from time to time, but some people are excessively loud all the time.

That was the case for the couple in this story, where their downstairs neighbors were extremely loud all the time and constantly got into fights.

While they reported it to the landlord and even the police, nothing ever seemed to change, so now they are planning on breaking their lease early and moving out.

Read through the full story below and see what you think they should be doing.

WWYD Noisy Downstairs Neighbours Myself (19 F) and my partner (21 M) have been living in our apartment complex for roughly 6 months.

This goes well beyond just ‘normal living noises.’

Since we moved in, our downstairs neighbours, another couple (roughly 25 F and 35 M) have been extremely noisy. We would hear loud slamming and banging throughout the day, most of the time loud enough to rattle windows. The noise got worse this summer to the point our dishes were falling out of our cabinets and breaking. This couple also has frequent and loud screaming matches, often times lasting hours.

These neighbors just keep getting worse.

To make things worse, the couple go out onto their balcony at night or early in the morning and smoke weed for hours at a time. We usually don’t mind the smell of pot, but whatever they smoke smells horrible and STRONG. Smoking pot is against our lease agreement. All of the noise has our two cats terrified, shaking, throwing up and always hiding. We’ve taken them to the vet and the vet has said it’s from stress.

Why are they only reporting it once a week? It should be daily.

My partner and I have reported the neighbours at least once a week if not more to the landlords and leasing company over the phone. They always send security over, and the noise will stop for around five minutes before continuing. The landlords have called them and sent notices to their door about noise. Yesterday afternoon I heard the woman screaming “no, stop it” over and over followed by the man yelling and loud banging. I called the cops just to check on the woman.

The landlords will eventually do something if they are reported frequently enough.

The cops stayed for about 40 minutes and talked to them. This morning they were right back to arguing. I have captured audio recordings of their fights to show the landlords this week dating back two months. Despite this, I doubt the landlords will do anything considering they haven’t yet.

Make sure to tell the landlord that this is why they are breaking the lease.

I know for a fact my boyfriend and I are not the only ones complaining about the noise level. Because of the noise along with other unrelated factors, we have decided to end our lease early and move in the following two months. I am at loss of what to do until then. For extra context, my partner and I are both quiet people, never listen to music and usually listen to TV on low with subtitles as we find it more enjoyable that way.

They sound like great neighbors to have.

We both have a habit of walking on our tip toes and are careful not to slam doors, cabinets or dishes to be mindful of the neighbours we like. We never argue, so l don’t believe our downstairs neighbours are making noise out of pettiness. We have next door neighbours our age who throw parties that are always much quieter than our downstairs neighbours.

This just shows that they aren’t overly sensitive to noise.

We used to rent a unit under a sweet old lady with dementia who had the habit of reorganizing her entire apartment at around 3 in the morning and dragging her walker around. She was again quieter than our downstairs neighbours and we could still get a peaceful nights sleep. It is genuinely beyond me how people in their 30s can be this ignorant, especially considering the stigma that us as younger people are supposed to be the noisy ones.

They should really be reporting this to the landlord much more frequently than they are, and to the police when things get extreme. Moving out is a big decision, but it must be what is right for them.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is someone who is dealing with something even worse.

This should save them some money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

Calling the police might help.

This is a great recommendation.

Moving out is the right thing to do.

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