Dance Teacher Gets Guilt-Tripped For Missing Her Cousin’s Wedding Because She Has A Performance She Can’t Skip

If you’re going to plan a wedding, you have to make sure to give people A LOT of notice before the big day.

That sounds like common sense, right?

I mean, unless you’re eloping or going to Vegas to get married by an Elvis impersonator or something like that.

Because people are BUSY.

Jobs, kids, families, friends, etc.

And if you do happen to make your wedding a last-minute thing, you really can’t hold it against people if they can’t make it.

But we all know that’s not how things work…

Check out what this woman had to say about why her cousin is upset with her because she can’t make it to her wedding.

AITA for missing my cousin’s wedding ceremony for work? “I am a dance teacher, and we have our end of year concert coming up. On that day we have a senior show around lunchtime, a junior show mid-afternoon, and a repeat senior show in the evening. Around a month ago my cousin sent out wedding invites for a small ceremony at her house. The date is the same day as this concert. She gave 2 months notice with no save the date prior. In December, mind you, the busiest month of the year.

This is a big deal!

It may sound silly, but the dance concert is the biggest day in a dance school year. It’s really the one day I have to be there. My main concern is for the junior show, there’s really no way I can miss it without letting down my students. I think I can leave my seniors for the last show, they’ll be okay without me. That junior show ends at 4:30 pm, and the ceremony of my cousin’s wedding is at 4 pm, so staying for that show would mean missing the ceremony.

I think she already has her mind made up…

By the way, when I say “staying for the show” I mean working backstage, not watching the show, so we need as many hands on deck as possible, and I have a responsibility to make sure my students get on stage and know what they’re doing. The compromise I came to was staying for the first two shows (until 4:30 pm) and then going straight to my cousin’s house for the celebrations after the wedding. I told my cousin this, very apologetic, and said I will be there for as much of the day as I can be.

Here comes the guilt trip…

She messaged back, basically saying how disappointed she was that I wasn’t going to be there for the ceremony. I replied saying that given it was such short notice and it’s not a work commitment I can move, I would do the best I can. Her reply, “just to mention, we sent out invites two months in advance.” This concert date has been set for over a year. Should I ditch the junior concert entirely to be there? Or am I justified in having a prior, large, work commitment and doing the best I can to get to as much of her wedding as possible while still not abandoning my students? AITA?”

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is shocked when her boyfriend’s mom wants to bring an uninvited guest to her birthday party.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, her cousin should’ve planned things out better!

No doubt about it!

This isn’t her fault…

Her cousin sounds like a bit of a drama queen…