Student Reports Her Classmate For Vaping In Class After Repeatedly Asking Her To Stop, But Now She’s Upset She Got In Trouble

Lots of people smoke and vape, but in most cases, that is something that should only be done outside since the smells can be quite strong and bother other people.

What would you do if you had a classmate who would regularly vape in class and the smell really caused you problems?

That is what was happening to the young woman in this story, and even after she asked her to stop, the classmate kept doing it. So, she reported it to the professor and got her in trouble, but now the classmate is angry.

Read through the full story below and see if you think she handled the situation well.

AITA For Calling Out a Classmate? I [20f] am a college student with very strong sensory issues.

Being sensitive to things can make life difficult.

While I do try to go out of my way to avoid putting myself in high stimulation environments, I completely recognize that I cannot avoid all situations and that sometimes it is what it is. Here is the issue: I am on a smoke free campus and my classmate Mia (not her real name) won’t stop vaping in class.

At least she stopped.

The first time it happened was when I was sitting next to her, and I asked her if she could possible avoid doing it in class if she could. Mia said yes, everything was fine. The next class, however, we are sitting two seats apart and she does it again. Fine, maybe she forgot.

This would be very frustrating.

However, its a very small classroom and no matter where I try to sit, the scent is so strong that I have a really hard time paying attention, which is not good due to this being an upper division class. After about two weeks, I asked to talk to her after class and explain my sensory issues. She again seemed receptive, but then was right back to it for the next two weeks.

It might be anonymous, but Mia will obviously suspect who complained.

I got really fed up and anonymously emailed the professor that people (I didn’t name any names) were vaping in class and asked it he could possibly remind people not to smoke indoors. The professor ended up sending out a classwide announcement reminding that smoking is prohibited on campus. Again, this is all anonymous.

No, she just asked that the rules be enforced.

The next class, Mia pulls me to the side after class and accused me of getting her in trouble. I told her that my intention wasn’t to get her in trouble, especially given that it was anonymous, but that since she would’t listen to me, that I had needed to seek outside help. Many of my friends smoke recreationally and said that I shouldn’t have reacted so harshly on Mia, but I’m unsure if I actually did react harshly. I have 10 more weeks in the semester with her in my class, so I don’t want to have any issues. AITA?

People who vape inside are the ones who are discourteous and rude. Asking for it to be stopped is the right thing to do.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

An anonymous email was the nicest way it could be handled.

Mia better get used to not vaping inside.

Yup, it really is this simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

Why do some people think that vaping inside is ok?

She gave her plenty of options to stop, and then escalated the issue.

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