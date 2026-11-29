Woman’s Boss Flips Out When She Gives Notice After Landing A New Job, But She’s Ready To Move On

Have you ever had an experience like this?

I’m talking about when you get a new job and, when you do the right thing and give your boss your notice that you’re leaving, they totally flip out on you.

It seems to happen all the time!

And here we go again, friends!

Take a look at what this woman had to say about her experience with her boss when she told her she was leaving for a new opportunity.

Boss lost it when I put in my two weeks. “A couple of months ago I talked to my manager about relocating to another city and maintaining my position remotely (currently on a hybrid schedule in a different city). I didn’t think it was a big deal because many employees have done this in the past as long and it’s approved as long as you’re in good standing (I always have been and have been at my job for 6+ years). Anyway, the company was really weird about my request and my manager talked to me one on one and essentially said layoffs were coming and they wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to leave and I assured her that wasn’t my plan (I really did plan on staying but it felt inappropriate to ask me if i had been job searching).

This is a good point…

Even if I was planning on leaving, I wouldn’t have said anything because who knows how long it would take to find a job, and why would I volunteer for the chopping block? Anyway, fast forward to layoffs, they laid off my direct report while I was on PTO. Blew up my PTO by calling me and filling me in and asking me to be on the call where they laid her off while I was traveling. I did know her getting laid off was a possibility, but I assumed they would have someone else from the company help fill in for some of her tasks.

There were a lot of changes happening.

I was so devastated that they laid her off, she was the best direct report I have ever managed. They also laid off 20% of the company and since then, morale has been at an all time low. With my direct report laid off, I took on her entire workload with no pay raise, and they said raises were frozen for the foreseeable future. They also laid people off last year and raises were also frozen, so I haven’t had a raise in two years. The bottom line is that with my direct report, I feel like I had a path at the company and a purpose, but now I don’t feel like that and feel like I am doing all of this work alone and for what?

There’s some good news!

Fast forward to now. I got a job offer yesterday that I am really excited about! It aligns with my professional goals and I had a great culture fit with all 6 people I talked to. I went to my manager today to put my notice in and she acted out of line, in my opinion. She said she was disappointed in me and that if I would have told her earlier, she could have saved my direct report’s job. Obviously I didn’t know earlier that I would have a job offer, and my former direct report texted me to let me know she got a new job offer with a 40% salary bump. My manager told me that I was putting her in a bad position since I am doing two jobs that no one else on the team can do. I kept things professional and told her that I had changed my mind since our conversation because layoffs changed the situation drastically by increasing my workload and taking away someone who I worked very well with. I told her I was dedicated to helping with a transition plan, and she responded with “we can have another conversation about this later, but right now I need you to leave my office.”

How rude!

This felt so unprofessional and out of pocket. She has also ignored me today and skipped every meeting I have been part of. The funny thing is she is only reassuring me that I made the right decision to leave! I am having a conversation with her today that she put on my calendar. I tried to explain myself today, but she didn’t want to listen and acted very emotionally, so any advice on how to approach our convo? Also, my new job is a 25% pay increase but it was never about the money, that’s just a nice benefit.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who straight hangs up on his boss when he asks for after-hours work without authorizing overtime pay.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

I bet she’s glad she’s getting out here now that her boss behaved that way!

How rude!

Good riddance to this job…and this boss!