Their Brother Is Getting Married and They Want to Make Him a Handmade Blanket—But Friends and Family Are Pressuring Them to Buy Off the Registry Instead

When a sibling is getting married, it is great to give them a heartfelt gift that they will really love.

That is what the person in this story wanted to do, so they were hand-making a custom blanket just for their brother.

Unfortunately, several friends and family have indicated that this isn’t enough and that they should also get a gift from the registry. So now, they aren’t sure what they should do.

Read through the full story and see what you think should be done.

AITA for crocheting a blanket for my brother’s wedding? I (29 NB) have a twin brother (29 M) “Ryan” who is marrying my future SIL (29F) “Lexi.”

This sounds like a great gift.

The wedding is this coming November and they’ve been planning for over a year. Being the twin, I decided I wanted to crochet my brother and SIL a blanket. Ryan has been interested in card magic for years, so the blanket has a playing card motif that will end up being over 200 granny squares (queen sized bed) once complete. I’ve been working on it since June, and should be finished this month.

Not everyone liked the gift idea.

I decided I wanted to keep the blanket a surprise and only told a few close friends I was making it. Each one of them responded with “really?” Or “are you going to get them something else on top of that?” I said no, because the blanket was meant to be the gift for both of them. Their responses never bothered me though, since none of them were coming to the wedding and the blanket wasn’t for them.

Even their mother is questioning this gift.

This last week however, I took my yarn home with me to work on it while I was in town for the bridal shower. My mom (63F) saw me working and asked what I was doing. I told her about the blanket and how I was making it for the wedding. She stared at me and asked “is that it?” I asked her what she meant and she said “will you be getting them anything off the registry?”

Maybe everyone knows that the brother won’t really like the gift.

I said no, because the blanket was their gift. She asked me why and I said I wanted to do something special being the sibling of the groom, and felt that anyone could buy a random item off a registry, and I didn’t like how impersonal it felt for my only sibling’s wedding. She just said okay and walked away. A few hours later she came back and asked if it would be okay to “make a donation to Ryan and Lexi in your name.” I said “I guess, but what for?” She said for the wedding gift.

Making a gift can be very nice.

I told her again, that the blanket was the gift. She kept going and said “if it’s a financial issue, that’s fine. Dad and I can help you and this can be your gift.” I was actually shocked at that point and felt so embarrassed. I told her that while the yarn was affordable (thats why I was using it) it didn’t mean the gift would be “cheap” and that it would be good quality and well made.

Just because you spend a lot of time on something doesn’t mean that it is valuable.

I also tried to explain that making something by hand doesn’t just come down to raw materials. Including the labor and how many hours I will have put into this (over 100hrs by the time it’s done) the blanket would actually cost a couple grand if I were to sell it. But that’s not even the point! So, I said again that the blanket would be the gift, and I would not be getting them anything else. She just nodded and walked away.

Buying from a registry is usually a good idea.

That conversation knocked all the wind out of my sails, and now working on the blanket makes me so sad. I’ve spent so much time on it and am so close to finishing, but now I’m wondering if I’m out of line for giving them something they didn’t explicitly ask for from their registry? Do I just scrap the idea, buy something from their registry, and keep the blanket for his next birthday? Would this blanket really be a bad wedding gift? AITA?

There is nothing wrong with making a handmade gift, but there is also nothing wrong with buying something off the registry. If everyone is saying a handmade gift is a bad idea, they might be right, and it is something to consider at least.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This crocheter makes a really good point.

Here is someone who would love a gift like this.

People have a registry for a reason.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is shocked when her boyfriend’s mom wants to bring an uninvited guest to her birthday party.

Here is a really good question.

This commenter says that the brother and sister-in-law might not like the gift.

A heartfelt gift is always nice, but not always appreciated.

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