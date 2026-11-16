She Agrees To Buy Clothes For A Homeless Woman After Her Friend Offers To Cover The Cost, But Now She’s Still Waiting To Be Repaid

When you’re out with friends, it is not uncommon for a beggar to ask for something, and while it is nice to help, you shouldn’t feel obligated.

What would you do if that happened to you, and you weren’t going to help, but your friend said to help out, and they would repay you the money later, but days later, they still hadn’t given you the money?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and now she is aggravated with her friend for not giving her the money back yet, but she doesn’t know what to do.

Read through the full story below and see what you think she should do.

AITA for not wanting to spend $40 on my first paycheck on a homeless person? I just got a new part time job after 6 months of unemployment.

Getting that first paycheck is always great.

My first paycheck was less than $300. I was hanging out with one of my closest friends after our shift together, I paid for both of our coffee and food already. It was about $50 worth, but I didn’t mind because sometimes she’ll pay for me for food and coffee too.

That was rude of her friend.

After we ate, we decided to go to the mall and we stumbled upon a woman who seemed homeless right outside an old navy. She was asking us to get her socks from there, I was about to say no when my friend offered her. My friend told her she didn’t have her card, but I could pay and she would Venmo me without really asking me if that’s okay at first.

Some people just keep asking for more and more.

I went along with it only because she promised to pay me back for it, I had no intention on helping tbh. We go in and the strange lady suddenly went from a pair of socks to 2, to a shirt, asked for jeans, and at the register grabbed 2 snacks and I was the one who paid for it all.

She should send her friend a request for the money.

It totaled $40. My friend kept saying she would Venmo me back, which is the only reason I wasn’t 100% saying no; despite being extremely uncomfortable and slightly upset. It’s been a day now and my friend still hasn’t paid me a dime back from it, and to be honest I’m getting more and more upset about it the longer I go unpaid.

There is no obligation to help people just because they beg.

I feel like a jerk for not wanting to use my own money to help out, I don’t have much of it honestly. Should I ask for her to pay me back the $40, or just tell her since we were going on a trip together to keep the $40 for gas, since I was planning on covering for that.

The friend was out of line and is making it worse by not paying her back.

I’ve never had this happen to me, and I just am shocked by the audacity to offer my money to a stranger and promise to pay me back but never do. AITA?

Her friend never should have volunteered her to pay for things like this, but she shouldn’t have agreed to it, either. Sending her friend a request for the money makes sense at this point.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter says to learn to say no.

People-pleasing can be a real problem.

She was being taken advantage of.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

This commenter says to grow a spine.

Her friend was definitely out of line.

She really needs to learn to stand up for herself, or she will keep getting taken advantage of.

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