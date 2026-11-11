She Asked Him for $2,000 for Her Wisdom Teeth Surgery—Then He Realized She Had Never Paid Back the Thousands She Already Owed Him

Sometimes money can become an uncomfortable topic in a relationship if the parties involved have different spending habits and financial expectations from each other.

In this case, a 26-year-old man says he has been spending most of the four years of his relationship paying for everything that his girlfriend needs and putting his savings at risk in order to do so.

Now his girlfriend currently is experiencing problems with her wisdom teeth which require her to pay about $2,000 for their extraction.

He is able to pay for it, however, his girlfriend owes him quite a few thousands of dollars already.

What would you do in his situation?

Check out the full story below.

WIBTAH if I didn’t pay for my girlfriend’s wisdom teeth removal? My (26m) gf (26f) have been together for 4 years now. We had very different upbringings with money, insurance, and healthcare. She was raised by her dad who was at one point a nurse who left the profession after becoming disillusioned with the US healthcare system. So, she never had insurance and largely views it as a scam. They also lived paycheck to paycheck her entire childhood and she had to live paycheck to paycheck as soon as she moved out and when she went to college.

His upbringing was very different.

I was raised by my mom who always kept us insured and took us regularly to the doctor. She also instilled very strong money saving habits as soon as I got a job. Due to these habits, by the time my gf and I moved in together when i was 23, I had almost 20k$ in the bank. After moving in together, I have not been able to save almost at all due to mostly very unfortunate events out of our control. But also her making less than me and her not having good money habits have definitely been big factors. I usually pick up the slack.

I can tell he feels quite tired of it.

Now I might have a total of maybe 3000$ after paying bills and her maybe sending me some money. She has a job that offers benefits. She missed the original sign up date. She wanted to give up and wait until October but I encouraged her to talk to someone. after she finally talked to the union rep, the rep said that she would get my gf signed up for benefits. She later did get insurance cards but the following week, got a letter saying she wasn’t eligible because she missed the enrollment period.

He tried guiding and helping her, but she doesn’t help him.

For weeks, I tried to get her to talk to the union rep to ensure she has benefits. But she told me that she doesn’t have time to talk to the rep during work hours because of conflicting shifts. I tried to get her to go in early but she told me that she shouldn’t have to go in early because the job should get someone to cover her spot so she can talk to the rep during work hours. And now it’s summer, she has no way to contact the rep since schools out, and her wisdom teeth are causing her a lot of pain. A few months ago, we got a quote of about 2000$ to get her wisdom teeth removed without insurance.

But this means he will have barely any money left.

I have the money in my account to get it done but she already owes me well over 3-4000$. And I think she should figure something out herself since she refused to go in early to talk to the rep. I feel like and AH for even thinking about not covering it. I truly do love her and hate to see her suffer but at what point am I helping or just reinforcing bad habits? I feel like I have to admit that there are several other issues we’re having that I fear may be clouding my judgment. And she doesn’t even know I’m considering not covering it. WIBTAH?

This is a pattern of behavior she has that will always cause him stress if she’s not aware and cares to change it.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their honest thoughts.

I agree.

Rule of thumb.

That is true.

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Another reader chimes in.

He already gave her a significant amount of money and watched how his savings became smaller and smaller.

It is no wonder he’s not excited to solve this problem especially since she seems to be taking his help for granted. He motivated her to get help that would help them both, but she keeps missing dates or creating problems for every solution.

At the same time, I’m sure he feels bad for not being able to help her more comfortably. He’s trying to save money for their future while she seems completely unbothered.

They should be able to have a mature discussion about money, and if they can’t, that’s a huge red flag.

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