A Stepmom Begged Her Stepsons to Clean Their Filthy Bathroom for Two Years—Then Planned to Remove the Toilet Seat Until Dad Called It “Extreme”

Teenagers have a remarkable talent for ignoring chores, and the bathroom is no exception.

One exhausted stepmom had spent years trying to get her two stepsons to keep their bathroom clean, and she’d tried nearly everything to make it easier on them.

She’d offered supplies, reminders, and even a brand-new toilet seat designed to be simple to wipe down.

But nothing seemed to work, and the disgusting toilet always became her responsibility to clean.

So she came up with a drastic plan to finally make her point, but the boys’ father thought she was simply overreacting,

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

WIBTA if I removed the toilet seat for a day? I (49F) have two teen stepsons (13 and 14) who have their own bathroom. When they were little, I cleaned it on the day they left for custody switch so it was fresh and nice to come home to.

Soon, they wanted the kids to start taking a more active role in cleaning too.

Two years ago, we created a cleaning checklist (toilet, sink, counter and mirror, etc.), and I bought Scrub Daddy supplies and a mirror squeegee to make it less of a chore. Getting them to clean it has been an uphill battle (understatement).

The kids have really been falling short of their duties lately.

The toilet is constantly a mess, and the sink is always full of gobs of toothpaste. I recently replaced the toilet seat with a new, easier-to-clean model and reminded them to clean it, to no avail. The toilet is always horrific, and nothing we do or say has any impact.

That’s when she decided desperate times call for desperate measures, but her partner didn’t approve.

I’ve decided it will be effective to just remove the toilet seat next time it isn’t cleaned when asked. My idea was to remove it for a day, to make a point. My partner thinks this is extreme and crazy. Removing screen time has not been effective, so I don’t know what else to do. WIBTA?

Is her partner going to wake up anytime soon?

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

The biological parent is noticeably absent from this entire conversation.

So her partner is happy to point fingers, but not to actually get his hands dirty doing any real parenting?

Maybe her partner just needs to see things from her perspective.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is shocked when her boyfriend’s mom wants to bring an uninvited guest to her birthday party.

This commenter seems to doubt her plan will even work.

A husband who thinks his wife is overreacting? Groundbreaking.

This woman has tried a checklist, supplies, a new toilet seat, and two years of reminders. Her partner’s one and only contribution has been to point his fingers and call her plan crazy.

If he thinks she’s so extreme, he could try parenting his own kids for a change.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier. Read Story →