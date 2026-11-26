A Woman Is At The End Of Her Rope Because The People Upstairs Cause Trouble And Make Noise All The Time

We all need peace and quiet in our lives, right?

The answer to that question is YES!

But a lot of people have something that throws a wrench into their plans…rude neighbors!

And what this woman is going through is totally brutal.

Take a look at what she had to say about why the noise situation in her apartment is disrupting her life.

Get started now!

Family of two became a family of seven. “My nerves are shot and I just need to vent. We moved into our apartment in July of this year. Bottom floor, solid floor plan, good area, near friends and the kiddos’ school. Awesome. There was a couple above us that moved out about a week after we moved in. The new tenants moved in mid-August. They started moving in at midnight on a Tuesday, which, in South Texas, isn’t unheard of. It was 105 regularly this summer, do what you gotta do.

Ummm…hello?

But then, for the next few days, it was like DOZENS of people were running, banging, dancing, sliding, jumping..pick a verb…it probably fit. Non stop. From 6 am, to 11 pm. I tried to have grace. It was the end of summer. They obviously had kids, but after about three days, even my kid was complaining about it messing with him sleeping. The next morning, I saw them come downstairs. Five kids and two adults got into another person’s vehicle, and left. So I went to the office. Honestly, I was going to ask what the deal was moving a family of seven above me. There are plenty of vacant units, why this one?

Right?!?!

Managed to catch the office manager, the lady who’s in charge of everything, and asked her literally….why would you move a family of 7 in above me, when I know there are bigger bottom floor units for so many kids. How was a second floor apartment for five kids the choice? When she was speechless, I knew something was up.

A ha!

Only the ‘dad’ and one of the kids were on the lease. She had no idea about the other adult or four kids. The biggest sigh Okay. She said she was going to make contact with him and figure it out, I don’t know what happened on that end. Except, probably, more lies. After figuring out there are 7 people above us, we took the high road and knocked on the door, asked if they could be more mindful, and we were ASSURED it would happen. TELL ME WHY, the next day, my dog starts going BALLISTIC at the front window, I start hearing banging and yelling getting louder. Open my front door, to the two adults with each other in headlocks. Just spinning around yelling.

Yikes…

I literally told them to be adults and keep their hands to themselves, and he starts yelling at me. So, I got my neighbor, and called the cops. He locked her out, threw her stuff out, and left for five hours. I talked to her. I feel bad for her situation, and offered help, but she declined and went back inside when he got home.

This is really sad…

This has happened three times. The kids take her bags of stuff back inside when he allows it. The last time, management got involved and he got arrested, because he put his hands on her again, there was undeniable proof. She bailed him out and he was back the next day. It’s November now. The office claimed they have never paid rent and they are proceeding with eviction. The sound has never stopped. It starts closer to 8 am now and stops by 9 pm.

This would drive anyone crazy!

My nerves from sounding like I’m in a fishbowl and people are running on the glass? Absolute shambles. I’m upset all the time. I’m having outbursts. I’m starting fights with my husband because I’m baseline always frustrated. My light in my dining room sounds like vibrating broken glass when they hold what only sounds like professional wrestling matches. The kids are frequently left alone. I’ve called non emergency a handful of times, but they don’t take the calls seriously? Either no one shows up or it’s HOURS after the fact. I don’t know. I’m at my wits end. I don’t know what else to do.

Well, that’s one idea…

I’ve taken to strapping my speakers to the ceiling and blasting death metal. Luckily, I like death metal. Is public shaming legal? Like, if I strap a sign outside my door that says ‘worst neighbors/parents ever’ with an arrow pointing up, would I get in trouble? I want to be absolutely clear, I feel terrible for her situation. I’ve been there. I get not wanting to leave your kids, but you will never be better for them, if you don’t get away from him first. I offered more than once to take her somewhere while he’s gone, to let her use my phone. Told her my story and hoped I could get her to listen. To want to be more than trapped. Idk. I do have sympathy. And I do understand 5 kids make noise. But I don’t have five kids. And if I did, a second floor apartment would be out of the question. I have no point, I don’t need advice…I just hope this ends before Christmas.”

Readers spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

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Another individual chimed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Ugh, this sounds terrible.

And these folks sound like some seriously screwed up individuals.

Ugh!

She’s about to lose her mind because of these awful neighbors!