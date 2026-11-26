Employee Explains How To Fix A Browser Error After An XSLT Change, But A User Keeps Asking What Else He Needs To Do

Workplace IT announcements should help employees resolve technical problems without unnecessary back-and-forth.

The following story is about an employee who sent out instructions to fix a browser issue that was causing errors and irregularities.

Corporate IT had prepared a registry update to resolve the problem.

But the next day, one user emailed to confirm everything was working and still asked what else he should do.

This sounds like a common workplace scenario. Let’s take a closer look!

I did the stuff to fix my problem and don’t have an error anymore. What else should I do? A recent XSLT change in a couple of web browsers caused us some grief at work recently. People were getting red boxes where they should have seen their data. There was a link telling you to install an extension to the web browser to fix the problem. While this resolved the red boxes, it caused an error in our main search tool, where you didn’t see any criteria fields.

This tech employee sent an announcement on how to solve the problem.

Corporate IT figured out that a registry change would have to be made. As well as set up a package to go quickly to the affected users. I sent out an announcement about this. I explained how someone could use the policy list in their web browser to verify that the change was made on their system. I also included extra steps to make sure their computer was checking for the latest updates and to remove the extension, which wasn’t needed.

A user asked him what he should do next, so he replied with all honesty.

So, I got an e-mail from a user in Europe the next day after I sent the announcement. He told me how he had done all the steps in the announcement, removed the extension, and no longer had the error in the search. He then asked what else he should do. Uhm… get back to work? Sounds like you are good to go. I also told him to contact our helpline with such questions in the future. They are staffed during the workday, while I have meetings and vacations and things.

Lol. That was kind of funny!

If the user had followed the instructions perfectly, then there wasn’t much else left for him to do.

So I guess OP’s response to “get back to work” was clear and accurate.

Do you agree? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Here’s a funny one.

Short and makes sense.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a company who wants a laid-off employee to return to work, but he’s currently using his saved-up vacation time and won’t do it.

Finally, another one chimes in.

When the instructions say you’re done, then it’s time to go back to work.

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