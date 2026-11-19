She Scheduled Three Painters to Give Her Quotes at the Same Time. One Got Really Upset

Imagine building a home, and you want to get it painted before you move in. Would you schedule multiple contractors to come out at separate times to give you a quote, or would you schedule them to come out at the same time?

In this story, one woman scheduled three painters to come to her house at the same time. She figured that would be the easiest way to handle it, but after one painter got upset, she’s been wondering if she really messed up.

Did she make a logical decision, or was this a scheduling faux pas?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for scheduling contractors at the same time? This happened a few years ago but I’ve always wondered if I was awful. My (now ex) husband and I had finished building a house and wanted to get it painted before we moved in. Because of scheduling issues we didn’t have a lot of time between leaving our apartment and moving into our house. He was also deployed at this time and I was caring for 6 month old twins alone in a city where I knew no one.

She tried to make the process as easy as possible.

Because of this I called contractors and scheduled quotes all at the same time. So I asked 3 painters for quotes and scheduled them all for noon. I figured that way I could only go through what I want once and just had to occupy the babies for a small amount of time. Well 3 showed up and the last one to show got very angry and told me “you don’t schedule quotes to compete like that!” And he stormed off. The other two just shrugged and we awkwardly walked around the house with one of the guys offering to carry a baby since I was so frazzled, which I accepted.

What she did definitely isn’t common, but under the circumstances, was it understandable?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she messed up.

Another person thinks she should’ve schedule the contractors at different times.

This person doesn’t think she gave the contractors a fair chance.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

One person points out when it would be okay to have multiple contractors come out at the same time.

I can understand why the one painter left. Personally, I’d hire the painter who offered to hold the baby regardless of his quote just because he seems like a good guy.

She messed up, but she didn’t mean to. It sounds like she’ll know better if there’s a next time.

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