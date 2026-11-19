A Teenager Spoke Up in Memory of Her Twin Sister Who Passed Away as a Newborn—So a Friend Devastated Her by Claiming She Disrespected People Who Lost Older Siblings

Grief doesn’t come with a rulebook, and nobody gets to decide how someone else carries it.

One teenager had a twin sister who passed away a week after they were born.

She never got the chance to know her, but she thinks about her often and had recently decided that staying silent would feel like erasing her.

So when her friends started talking about siblings, she mentioned that she was a lone twin.

Her friend’s reaction left her in tears, and she spent the rest of free period in the bathroom.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for referring to myself as a lone twin? I, 17 female, had a twin sister. Maggie. I say “had” because she passed away from a brain illness a week after being born.

Doctors were able to help her, but unfortunately they couldn’t do the same for her twin.

I too had medical issues. However, there was surgery available for my medical issues and not hers. So while I obviously never had any conversations with her, and I don’t remember her, she is still my twin.

There isn’t a day that goes by that she doesn’t think about Maggie.

And I’m sure she would be bright and kind and loving, as my sister and I are. I think about her quite often.

But soon she starts to get existential.

And wonder if I’m really a twin-less twin or not, since I never really knew her. However, I’ve recently decided that if I never mention her, it’s as if she never existed. And that’s not fair to her.

So she started trying out a new descriptor — and it didn’t exactly land.

Anyways, the problem came to be when me and my friends got to talking about siblings. I have one older sister. So I mentioned her, and that I was a lone twin. My friend, who knew about her, said that it was disrespectful to call myself a lone twin because I “never knew her,” and it’s disrespectful to people who have “actually lost twins.”

This really upset her, and now she wonders if she’s in the wrong.

I got really upset and started crying. I excused myself to the bathroom and spent the rest of free period there. So my question is, AITA? Should I be using a different label?

It’s pretty obvious this teen didn’t mean any harm.

What did Reddit have to say?

Loss is not a competition.

This teen should feel free to grieve however feels natural.

Her friend was wrong to disrespect the bond she shared with Maggie.

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Teenagers aren’t exactly known for being skilled communicators.

A friend decided to referee a loss that wasn’t hers to referee. The teenager never got to know her twin, and that’s exactly why she’s trying to keep her sister’s name alive.

Silence would have felt like the bigger disrespect.

She has every right to say her sister’s name, no matter what anyone else thinks.

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