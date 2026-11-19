A Parentified Child Spent Years Being Told She Was Her Siblings’ Keeper—So She Finally Pushed Back on Her Parents and Told Them the Kids Were Theirs, Not Hers

No one warns you that being the eldest daughter can be a lot of unpaid work.

One young woman was raised on the idea that she was her siblings’ keeper. Both of her parents had been older siblings who helped raise their own younger brothers and sisters, and they brought that mindset into their own family.

She wasn’t left to raise the kids, but she was expected to think of them in everything she did, from making breakfast to buying food.

That might have made sense when her siblings were small, but it made far less sense as they grew.

So when the argument came up again, she finally told her parents where she drew the line. And they didn’t take it well at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my parents their kids aren’t mine. I (19, female) am the oldest child in my family. Both my parents are older siblings themselves, who more or less raised their younger siblings. So needless to say, I was raised on a very strict “you are your sibling’s keeper” type program. Now, luckily, my parents didn’t parentify me. They’re definitely here for my siblings, so you’d assume all would be well, right? No.

Lately, all this extra pressure has begun to weigh on her.

My parents are the type to believe I should always keep them in mind. When I make breakfast for myself, I need to make some for them. When I buy food for myself, I need to buy some for them, too. We have gotten into many disagreements about this.

Now that her siblings are older, she doesn’t think they really need as much hands-on support.

Even though I disagreed, I could at least see the logic when my siblings were younger and physically couldn’t do things for themselves, but now things are different. One of my siblings is 14, and the other is 11. At those ages, I could do things that they simply can’t or just won’t do.

Finally, she starts to stand up to her parents.

So recently, we got into an argument about this, and I said, “If my siblings just ask me, I’ll do it, but what I’m not gonna do is chase them down to ask if THEY want something. They’re big kids. If they’re wanting, they need to ask or learn to do it themselves.”

But this assertiveness soon backfired.

This went over terribly. They said I was their older sister and I needed to take care of them. Then I said, “While I love my siblings, they’re not my kids. They’re your kids.” AITA for saying that to them?

It wasn’t what her parents wanted to hear, but it was what they needed to hear.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter pushes back on the assertion this teen wasn’t parentified.

This commenter thinks the parents are putting their children at a real disadvantage.

To this user, this is a textbook example of parentification.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

Kids need to learn independence — ideally from their actual parents.

The parents called it family loyalty, but what they were really describing was a second parent who had never agreed to the job description.

To her credit, this teenager never said she wouldn’t help. She just tried to set more reasonable boundaries around what help was expected of her.

These parents need to start doing a little more parenting of their own.

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