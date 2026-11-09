She Was Asked To Teach The Person Taking Over Her Role After Management Insulted Her Abilities, But She Immediately Began Searching For Another Job

Workplace loyalty becomes complicated when respect disappears before responsibilities increase.

This employee started job hunting after a new boss questioned her abilities.

Now a respected coworker faces a serious illness.

And wouldn’t ya know it, management suddenly needs her more than ever.

Read on for the full breakdown.

AITAH: Leaving for new company when coworker receives diagnosis My new boss berated me. She told me I have a “lack of critical thinking skills” and that I “was promoted too early.” She brought in someone from her former company for me to train as a replacement.

This woman started to look for other job opportunities.

As a result, I started looking for other positions. During this time, two things happened. A coworker on another team that I deeply respect was diagnosed with breast cancer and will be out. There is only one other person on that team.

Now, she’s wondering if it’s okay to leave her company and work on a new job.

My new boss got to witness my strengths, and instead of laying me off as expected, she is now allowing me to work a dual role doing operational tasks on both teams once the coworker with cancer leaves. But she still won’t let me be the face of the accounts anymore. Would I be a jerk if I left for a new company at this stage? I almost have an offer in hand.

That’s a tough decision.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person suggests getting the new job.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Wait until the offer is in hand, advises this person.

Here’s another honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

Finally, short and simple.

This employee began searching for another job only after her boss insulted her and appeared to prepare a replacement.

Her coworker’s diagnosis is heartbreaking, but management must handle staffing rather than making one mistreated employee feel responsible.