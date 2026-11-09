November 9, 2026 at 4:55 am

She Was Asked To Teach The Person Taking Over Her Role After Management Insulted Her Abilities, But She Immediately Began Searching For Another Job

by Chris Allen

Female boss scolding an employee

Canva

Workplace loyalty becomes complicated when respect disappears before responsibilities increase.

This employee started job hunting after a new boss questioned her abilities.

Now a respected coworker faces a serious illness.

And wouldn’t ya know it, management suddenly needs her more than ever.

Read on for the full breakdown.

AITAH: Leaving for new company when coworker receives diagnosis

My new boss berated me.

She told me I have a “lack of critical thinking skills” and that I “was promoted too early.”

She brought in someone from her former company for me to train as a replacement.

This woman started to look for other job opportunities.

As a result, I started looking for other positions.

During this time, two things happened.

A coworker on another team that I deeply respect was diagnosed with breast cancer and will be out.

There is only one other person on that team.

Now, she’s wondering if it’s okay to leave her company and work on a new job.

My new boss got to witness my strengths, and instead of laying me off as expected, she is now allowing me to work a dual role doing operational tasks on both teams once the coworker with cancer leaves.

But she still won’t let me be the face of the accounts anymore.

Would I be a jerk if I left for a new company at this stage? I almost have an offer in hand.

That’s a tough decision.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person suggests getting the new job.

Screenshot 2025 11 10 at 5.59.35 PM She Was Asked To Teach The Person Taking Over Her Role After Management Insulted Her Abilities, But She Immediately Began Searching For Another Job

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 10 at 6.00.09 PM She Was Asked To Teach The Person Taking Over Her Role After Management Insulted Her Abilities, But She Immediately Began Searching For Another Job

Wait until the offer is in hand, advises this person.

Screenshot 2025 11 10 at 6.01.07 PM She Was Asked To Teach The Person Taking Over Her Role After Management Insulted Her Abilities, But She Immediately Began Searching For Another Job

Here’s another honest opinion.

Screenshot 2025 11 10 at 6.01.43 PM She Was Asked To Teach The Person Taking Over Her Role After Management Insulted Her Abilities, But She Immediately Began Searching For Another Job

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2025 11 10 at 6.02.27 PM She Was Asked To Teach The Person Taking Over Her Role After Management Insulted Her Abilities, But She Immediately Began Searching For Another Job

This employee began searching for another job only after her boss insulted her and appeared to prepare a replacement.

Her coworker’s diagnosis is heartbreaking, but management must handle staffing rather than making one mistreated employee feel responsible.

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Author

Chris Allen

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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