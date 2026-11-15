She Was Chatting With Her Aldi Cashier While He Rang Her Up. When the Woman Behind Her Started Muttering, He Called Her Back and Made the Impatient Shopper Wait Longer

Nobody likes waiting in line, but complaining about it won’t get you out of the store any faster.

After dealing with the Easter crowds at other stores, one shopper was glad to see the checkout line moving quickly at Aldi.

When it was her turn, she asked the cashier how his day was going. As he rang up her groceries and they chatted, she heard the woman behind her muttering but couldn’t make out what she said.

Just happy to be getting out of there, she went to bag her groceries, but the cashier called her back and asked to see her receipt.

A few minutes later, he handed it back with a wink and nodded toward the woman still waiting in line, who looked furious by then.

Read on to see exactly what she thinks happened.

Petty clerk vs snotty customer Gather round, my petty friends, while I tell you the tale of the grocery store clerk who defended my honor (such as it is). Picture, if you will, me, a slightly harried middle-aged woman whose common sense has apparently left the building. On the day before Easter (in the Bible Belt South), I thought it was a good idea to go shopping—grocery and clothing. It wasn’t.

Being a holiday weekend, the stores were busy.

To say it was overly peoply would be an understatement. I like people, in small doses. Massive crowds, and I get anxious. Lots of people in the red dot store blocking aisles while they chat with friends/family members/accomplices, and far too many children, and I get a little tense. After leaving the red dot store, I went to ALDI. Ahhh, heaven… not too many people, no Muzak, and no one blocking the aisles. I quickly found everything I needed and got in line to check out. There is only one checkout line, but the guy at the till is checking everyone out quickly.

When she got to the register, everything started off pretty normal.

It’s my turn, and I do my usual pleasantries. “How has your day been? Have you been busy?” He said it had been steady but not overly busy. I mentioned he was lucky because everywhere I had been so far had been massively peoply, and I was done with people for a while. He started laughing and said he knew exactly how I felt. While I’m talking to him, I keep hearing muttering from behind me but can’t make out what the woman was saying. But apparently, the nice clerk could. After I had walked away with my slip to bag my groceries, he called over, “Ma’am, can I check your slip?”

To this day, she still doesn’t know exactly what happened.

Okay, not a problem. Brought my slip back to him, and he started looking at it. I went back to bagging, figuring he would tell me if there was an issue. A few minutes later, I finish bagging and turn back to the clerk, who winks, slightly tips his head to the woman in line, hands me my slip, and tells me to have a nice day. The woman standing in line looks furious. Now, I’m not completely sure what happened, but I think the woman behind me said something mean to or about me, and the clerk heard it. He decided she needed a bit of petty retribution and made her wait longer than she needed to. Before anyone asks, she was the only person in line behind me at the time. Not all super petty heroes wear capes…

Well, that’s frustrating. Wonder what she said?

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this situation.

According to this reader that’s all the cashier could’ve done.

Here’s someone who’s done just that working customer service.

Yes he did!

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That’s a good way to describe it.

The cashier knew exactly what he was doing!

Who knows what the woman behind her said, but it must’ve been enough to get his attention.

The whole thing is pretty crazy, though. Because it’s not like a little back and forth is going to make it take any longer.

In the future, the woman needs to calm down and just trust the process.

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