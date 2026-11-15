Woman Wanted To Adopt A Stray Cat She Had Fed For A Year, But Fears The Cat Might Already Have An Owner

Taking care of stray animals is great, but adopting one is even greater.

The following story is about a woman who wanted to bring a stray cat she had cared for over the past year into her home.

She had regularly fed him, treated his wounds, and spent over $1,000 helping him recover from fights with other cats.

However, her fiancé raised concerns that the cat might actually belong to one of their neighbors.

Hmmm… That sounds like a valid point. Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA I want to adopt a stray There is a stray cat in my little rural neighborhood that I have been regularly feeding and taking care of for the last year. His coat has improved, and he is getting into fewer fights. We also took care of his wounds when he got beat up. This cat is precious and just the sweetest thing in the world. He does not belong outside, and my fiancé finally said we could take him in after I begged.

This woman doesn’t know if the cat belonged to anyone.

But then he asked, “What if this is someone’s cat?” My neighbors all have nicknames for him, but I think we are the only ones who feed him. He lives mostly under my neighbor’s house. It is one of those fancy mobile homes with a crawl space underneath, but not a finished space. He can just get underneath it.

They had already spent $1000 caring for the cat.

We have probably spent upwards of $1k taking care of him. And we are taking him to get fixed regardless next Monday. Would I be the jerk for taking him in so he doesn’t get hurt anymore? He isn’t chipped or anything like that, so I don’t think there are any legal issues, just moral ones. I don’t want to upset my neighbors, but this poor baby. I just don’t think he is thriving out there.

I think it’s really sweet that OP wants to give the cat a safer and more comfortable life after what it had been through.

However, before officially adopting the animal, she should make an effort to find out whether it really belonged to anyone.

A little investigation could help her avoid an unnecessary neighborhood dispute while making sure the cat ends up somewhere safe.

Do you agree with this suggestion? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s a valid point.

This person gives a helpful suggestion.

Finally, no reason to feel bad, says this one.

Giving a stray animal a home is one of the kindest things you can do.

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