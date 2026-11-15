Her Neighbor Makes Noise at All Hours, and She Suspects He’s Been Going Into Her Backyard

Will it ever end?!?!

I’m talking about people having to deal with horrible neighbors EVERY DAY.

Ugh!

It’s just too much…and here we go again.

In today’s story, a new homeowner explained why she’s tired of dealing with a neighbor who sounds like he came straight from the depths of HELL.

Read on and see what you think about her story.

Going out of my mind. “I feel like I’m going to go insane. I’m 26 and just bought my first house. It‘s just me, my preschooler, and my dog. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, brick fenced backyard with turf, patio, built in grill. It’s in a really nice neighborhood in a safe suburb and I got it at an absolute steal of a price. The majority of my neighbors are parents of teens and keep to themselves. In summary, a great first house. The problem is my neighbor that shares the majority of my backyard wall. It’s an older man, maybe 70s. I want to preface this by I am a geriatric social worker and have no bias towards the elderly

Yikes…

But he is just an absolute menace. I’m pretty sure he lives in his backyard because I can hear him constantly. He has a LOUD, hacking, gasping, cough. I can’t get to sleep because he will sit in his backyard and just cough without stopping and it is right in front of my bedroom. He will bang on metal in the middle of the night in his backyard, I have no idea the reason. I have been woken up at 3 and 4 AM to his TV blasting.

This is not cool!

My windows are closed and I can still hear his TV at full volume, it sounds like he has surround sound in his backyard. He will have people over on weeknights and they will loudly converse until 1 AM. I’m also pretty sure he was coming into my backyard because I came home to my gate wide open two days in a row and there’s absolutely no way the gate can open on its own. I bought a lock and cameras are on their way. Is there literally anything I can do? I’ve filed noise complaints, and our police department is actually pretty responsive, but every time he stops when they arrive and then starts up again when they leave.”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

And this reader weighed in.

Good grief!

This is a horrible situation that she’s dealing with.

She might need to call the cops on this guy…

Her neighbor is totally driving her crazy!