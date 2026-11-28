She Volunteered To Take Meeting Notes Just Once, But A Year And A Half Later, She’s Still Stuck With The Job

No good deed goes unpunished, especially in the workplace.

One employee watched her team’s note taker leave, and when nobody else wanted the job, she volunteered to cover it for a couple of weeks.

It was meant to be a quick favor to keep things moving, but the reality turned out much different.

Half a year later, the favor has become her permanent role, and nobody has offered to rotate it or take a turn.

Now she’s wondering how much longer she can keep up.

Keep reading for the full story.

My team made me the “default meeting note taker” 6 months ago, and no one even says thank you anymore Back then, our old note taker left, and no one wanted the job, so I volunteered for a couple of weeks to keep things running. Now it’s been half a year, and I’m the permanent one no one will ever replace.

Now the employee is feeling stuck in a role they’ve outgrown.

Every single 2-hour meeting, I spend the whole time typing. I miss half the actual discussion and can’t ask any of my own questions, and then I still have to go back to my desk and do my own regular work after.

This has started to take up a disproportionate

Last week, I spent 3 extra hours after work just editing and formatting those notes so they’re readable for everyone else.

She’s starting to feel resentful of her other coworkers too.

No one rotates the role. No one offers to take over even once when I say I have a tight deadline. Yesterday, my lead even said, “It’s just typing, how hard can it be?” Does anyone else end up stuck with a tiny, unglamorous work task that slowly becomes your permanent unpaid job that no one appreciates?

Corporate environments thrive on passing off unpaid labor onto people.

What did Reddit have to say?

No one is going to understand her plight until they’re forced to take up the task themselves.

Why not reclaim some of her time during the meetings?

This could be a task worth automating.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

She needs to call her coworkers’ bluff.

She said “a couple of weeks” but her team heard “forever.”

If this was meant to be a permanent arrangement, this employer should have either adjusted her pay or adjusted her workload.

But of course, honoring the employee just isn’t how corporate rolls.

Her coworkers aren’t innocent bystanders either. If they truly had a sense of team spirit, they’d be willing to fill in once in a while.

If the task is so easy, somebody else can have a turn.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel. Read Story →